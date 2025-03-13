Sadie Sink joins Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4: Fans REALLY approve of the match

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be expanding its on-screen family by one. Sadie Sink has been confirmed to be the newest entrant in its roster of stars. The actor has bagged a keynote role in the upcoming Spider-Man 4, being led by Tom Holland. Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4 opposite Tom Holland

It’s uncertain which character Sadie has been roped in for, although Deadline, the first to report on the big break, suggested her role will be "significant". Another link strongly suggested was that Sadie has actually been brought on board to portray Jean Grey, the X-Men mutant — incidentally, Jean Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner have previously portrayed Jean Grey on screen, making the role some big shoes to fill.

While there is no clarity right now as to exactly what Sadie's role will be, fans are nonetheless, absolutely thrilled to see her make it into the franchise. Comments expressing the same read: "Almost sound too good to be true 🙌❤️", "I’m so happy that she’s joining Marvel", "She is perfect for mary jane" and "YES I LOVE HER!!!! GWEN STACY RISES", to quote a few.

There's a lot of back and forth of course on if Sadie will be playing the role of Mary Jane or Gwen Stacy, or even what the chances of her being his love interest really are. But the possibility of alternative options isn't really lost on fans: "A lot of people are gonna assume Gwen Stacy or Jean Grey but I could totally see Marvel casting her as Firestar", "I personally can see her as Firestar but I rather her be Jean Grey and it upsets me knowing it won’t happen" and "I’m a little more excited. I don’t love the idea of a new love interest but I love Sadie" read a few speculations.

While the details aren't clear, what are the chances of Sadie being paired opposite Tom?