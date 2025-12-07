A Florida college student has been accused of ordering 1,500 rounds of ammunition to his dorm room, according to the New York Post. Police later found a semi-automatic rifle stashed under Constantine Demetriades’ bed. Who is Constantine Demetriades? Florida college student accused of ordering 1,500 rounds of ammunition to his dorm room(Orange County Jail)

Demetriades, 21, was busted Wednesday after his huge ammo order was flagged by security at Rollins College in Winter Park, charging documents obtained by WKMG revealed. Cops later found an AR-15 and six magazines – one loaded and five empty. They also found a tactical vest, several knives, a black security vest, ear protection, and a pistol storage case, Winter Park authorities said.

Who is Constantine Demetriades?

Demetriades is a senior at the liberal arts college. Florida allows open carry, but the college bans all weapons on campus, its website states.

Demetriades reportedly admitted that he knew about the weapons policy of the school. However, he still brought the rifle to campus after he bought and registered it in New Jersey over Thanksgiving break, according to court docs.

Demetriades told authorities that he “likes to shoot as a hobby,” and that he had no ill intentions. He claimed that he generally keeps the firearm at a friend’s home off campus. He said he was not aware that his New Jersey concealed carry permit wasn’t valid in Florida, cops said.

Demetriades allegedly also admitted that he only brought the gun to campus one other time. He has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Demetriades is now barred from campus until the matter is resolved. The school is investigating him too.

“On Wednesday, the College received a report indicating a violation of our weapons policy. After receiving this information, we immediately initiated an investigation,” the college said in a statement. “We quickly identified and contacted the student, who cooperated fully with College officials and local law enforcement as we investigated the matter further. The student was arrested and is not permitted to be on campus while the College proceeds with the student conduct process.”