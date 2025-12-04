New Jersey braces for Arctic blast: When will it arrive? Will it snow in the state? What we know

New Jersey is bracing for an intense Arctic blast that is expected to sweep through the state beginning Thursday, bringing plunging temperatures, brisk winds, and the possibility of light snow in some areas. The cold front marks the state’s first true Arctic outbreak of the season and may challenge several long-standing temperature records, according to forecasters. New Jersey braces for Arctic blast: When will it arrive? Will it snow in the state? (Unsplash - representational image)

Temperatures will steadily fall through the week, with Wednesday bringing mostly sunny skies but colder air. The winter shift comes as a storm system moves across the Northeast, delivering snow to parts of New England, including New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for five northwestern counties due to what he called a “potentially significant storm” expected to bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The order covers Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties.

“Starting early tomorrow morning, we will experience potentially significant winter weather resulting in hazardous conditions in the northwestern part of our state. With snowfall, sleet, and freezing rain expected to impact travel and safety on our roads, I am declaring a State of Emergency,” Murphy said in the announcement. He urged drivers in affected areas to “exercise caution, remain alert, and follow all safety protocols.”

The state’s Department of Transportation said crews and contractors were being activated overnight. The emergency order will stay in effect until officials determine that conditions have improved.

When will the Arctic blast arrive?

The actual surge of Arctic air is expected to hit on Thursday, forecasters say. While the front is likely to move through dry for most of the state, isolated snow showers are possible, particularly across northwestern New Jersey.

Wind gusts could reach between 25 and 35 mph as temperatures struggle to climb out of the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, with high temperatures barely approaching freezing and many locations stuck in the mid-20s.

According to the National Weather Service, several record low temperatures and record low maximum temperatures for December 5 may be threatened. NJ.com reported that Newark’s record low for the date is 15 degrees, set in 1935. Trenton’s sits at 10 degrees from 1926, while Atlantic City’s record of 11 degrees from 1966 could also be in jeopardy.

Will it snow in New Jersey?

Light snow is possible across much of the state on Friday, though any accumulation is expected to be minimal: no more than a coating, forecasters said. Any precipitation should taper off by Saturday.

The extended forecast shows temperatures remaining well below normal into early next week. Another cold front is expected to arrive Sunday, ushering in a second Arctic air mass that could linger through midweek, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Residents are encouraged to monitor weather updates and prepare for an extended period of cold, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees below average for early December.