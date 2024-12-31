US weather: Arctic blast to bring record-setting cold during first weeks of 2025; temperatures may drop to…

US weather: Americans can anticipate more than just the ball dropping on New Year's Eve. The residents of the US East Coast should prepare for a burst of Arctic air that enters the country at the start of 2025. According to Fox Weather, temperatures in some areas of the US may drop to about 30 degrees below average. US weather: Arctic blast brings single-digit temperatures (AP)

The current shift, propelled by two zones of high pressure, will bring the icy cold air south of Canada and into the eastern United States.

The source predicts that temperatures will dip east of the Rocky Mountains and that the Northeast and Great Lakes will see a higher likelihood of snowfall.

“We're talking about a big, big cool down, to say the least, especially for places up and down the East Coast as we head into really the first few weeks of January,” FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said. The artic outbreak is expected to start on Wednesday and last through the first week of the new year.

In US, temperatures could drop from 20 to 30 degrees.

The most significant changes will reportedly occur in the eastern United States and northern Plains, where temperatures are predicted to drop from 20 to 30 degrees.

Florida may see chilly temperatures overnight, with lows of about 30 degrees expected in Jacksonville and Tallahassee.

Meanwhile, New York’s National Weather Service (NWS) is monitoring another extensive lake-effect snow event that might take place through this weekend, starting Wednesday. The weather system follows weeks of harsh winter storms that disrupted travel during Christmas.

On Tuesday, the NWS reported “light to occasionally moderate” snowfall across much of the east coast, spanning from the central Appalachians to New England. Some snowfall was reported in parts of New Jersey, New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston on Tuesday morning, but it stopped by the afternoon on the same day.

After a few days of chilly weather, temperatures in the mid-Atlantic region will surge above freezing, as per Forbes.

The National Weather Service reported that thunderstorms and rainfall in some areas of southern Missouri, Arkansas, and eastern Texas on Christmas Eve. The rain continued till Wednesday morning.