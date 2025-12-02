New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency effective at 5 am ET on Tuesday, December 2, for several counties in the northwestern part of the state. This comes amid wintry weather that has put tens of millions of Americans under alert. New Jersey weather: Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency in Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Warren Counties (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

“I have declared a State of Emergency effective Tuesday at 5:00 a.m. in Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren Counties,” Murphy wrote on X. “Starting early tomorrow morning, we anticipate snowfall, sleet, and freezing rain. I urge all drivers to exercise caution, remain alert, and follow all safety protocols.”

The state's Department of Transportation will be activating crews overnight to address the weather, the governor's office said, according to NJ.gov, the official website of the state of New Jersey. “Executive Order No. 406 will remain in effect until it is determined that an emergency no longer exists,” it adds.

The site further says, “The Governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. Residents should also pay attention to local forecasts, warnings, and watches.”

Those living in Northern New Jersey and the New York Metro area have been urged to visit the U.S. National Weather Service New York, NY at http://www.weather.gov/okx/.

On the other hand, people living in Central and Southern New Jersey have been asked to visit the U.S. National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly at https://www.weather.gov/phi/.

National Weather Service’s forecast

The National Weather Service said in a recent forecast, as reported by nj.com, “A storm system will bring widespread precipitation to the region on Tuesday. Beginning as snow northwest of I-95, with a transition to mainly rain from south to north from Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon. Some sleet and/or freezing rain may mix in during the transition from snow to rain.”

The highest snowfall totals of 4 to 6 inches may be seen in higher elevations of Sussex County. On the other hand, 1 to 2 inches of snow are expected northwest of I-95 and along the I-78 corridor.

There will only be rain in areas along and south of I-195, including the Jersey Shore. Total precipitation amounts are expected to range from a half-inch to 1.25 inches.