US weather advisories: List of school closures, delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia and more

Various areas across the Central and Northeastern United States received winter weather advisories and storm warnings on Monday, December 1. This prompted several school districts to delay or close schools on Tuesday, December 2. Several schools closed or delayed class on Monday too, because of the wintry conditions, according to Newsweek. US school closures: Snow, storm warnings affect Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia and more(Pexel - representational image)

As of 6:15 pm Monday, these schools will be closed on Tuesday:

Massachusetts: The Bement School, Greenfield Center School, Mohawk Trail Regional School District, Neari School and Rowe Elementary, according to a report by WWLP.

New Hampshire: Several school announced closings for Tuesday, WMUR Manchester reported, including Acworth Elementary School, Alstead Primary School, Barrington Elementary School, Campton Elementary School, Conant Middle High School, Cutler Elementary School, those in the Dover School District and Fall Mountain Regional High School, among many others.

"Widespread school closings are expected in the #HudsonValley on Tuesday," Washington Post meteorologist Ben Noll shared on X on Monday. "It’s December 1 — happy meteorological winter! The Hudson Valley’s first winter storm is gathering in the Midwest on Monday and will reach the region on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued winter storm watches for Orange, Ulster, Sullivan and Dutchess Counties. Winter weather advisories cover Rockland and Putnam Counties. There continues to be a high chance for school closings on Tuesday."

With the storm progressing, some schools in Michigan and New York may announce closures too. There may be some delays in the Washington, D.C., area, according to The Washington Post.

Early Tuesday morning, superintendents in Connecticut will decide whether to close schools, WFSB reported. Some schools, however, already decided on a two-hour delay in Pennsylvania, including those in the Bermudian Springs, Gettysburg Area and Conewago Valley school districts. Several schools in Virginia, including Franklin and Albemarle County schools and Galax city schools, also saw a two-hour delay, according to WSET.

NWS said in a Monday forecast, "As the low continues to deepen over New England and the mid-level moisture interacts with the colder air north of the system, much of New England and the Mid-Atlantic will experience enhanced winter precipitation and possible gusty winds, especially inland from the coast, bringing the first impactful winter storm of the season. Although uncertainty remains with respect to specific totals, the threat for significant snow accumulations across the interior is rising, with more than 6" possible north and west of the I-95 corridor."