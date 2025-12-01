US woman in Bangalore jokes about winter chill: ‘How did I survive Michigan?’

An American woman currently living in Bengaluru agrees that the city has become too cold. Dana Marie shared a humorous video that shows her reading out some social media comments on Bengaluru’s cold spell, and adding her own to the mix. US woman Dana Marie shared a funny video on Bengaluru winters (Instagram/@danamarieplus3)

What made her video funnier is the fact that Dana Marie grew up in Michigan — a US state that is famous for its harsh, freezing winters.

Michigan woman on Bengaluru winters

In her video, the American woman was seen wearing a hoodie as she imitated how Bangaloreans are coping with the cold.

After recording its coldest day of the year on Saturday, when the mercury dropped to 21.6 degrees Celsius, Bengaluru woke up to a damp and foggy Sunday. (Also read: Bangalore shivers on coldest day of the year, internet calls it ‘London weather’)

Dana’s video shows her reading some of the comments she read online about Bengaluru’s cold weather. These ranged from “Bangalore feels like London right now” to “The weather in Bengaluru is no longer Bengaluruing”.

“If you go out on a scooter right now, you will freeze,” she said in her clip, also reading out comments like “Bro I think it might start snowing” and “Forgotten what the sun feels like on my skin”.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dana Marie clarified that the temperature in Bengaluru is around 13 degrees Celsius, adding laughing emojis to express her amusement.

“Reading some of the actual comments that I read on weather posts, and adding more to be dramtic. lol. I agree with them,” she wrote.

“How did I survive a childhood in Michigan?” the American woman further asked.

Watch the video here.

The video has been going viral on Instagram, where it has racked up 3.5 lakh views and hundreds of amused comments.

“This is how Bangalore weather used to be every winter until the early 2000s,” one person said.

“I’m not sure why people are complaining. This is how the weather used to be and I’m glad it’s finally restoring,” another agreed.

“I was laughing so hard at the end because our North Indian friends are judging us now,” a user wrote.