Sun, Nov 30, 2025
Bangalore shivers on coldest day of the year, internet calls it ‘London weather’

HT Trending Desk
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 10:10 am IST

Bengaluru recorded its coldest day of the year on Saturday, November 29, as the daytime temperature slipped to just 21.6 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru recorded its coldest day of the year on Saturday, November 29, as the daytime temperature slipped to just 21.6 degrees Celsius. The unexpected dip in mercury left residents shivering and complaining about the cold spell. This morning, too, residents woke up to cold and gloomy weather.

Bangalore residents are shivering under a cold spell in the city (X/@namma_vjy)

The temperature in the city was 5.8°C below normal on Saturday, according to Asianet News. While there was no rainfall, the sky remained overcast.

Internet reacts to Bengaluru weather

On social media, Bengaluru residents expressed surprise at the cold weather. Some also made memes and jokes. A Bengaluru resident named Mohit said that the city’s residents have started wearing jackets and windbreakers.

“Today felt peak cold. Looks like real winter has begun in Bengaluru,” said the X user.

Another person coped with the cold spell with a bit of humour.

Many compared the weather in Bengaluru to that of foreign countries.

“Bangalore is donning a full Scandinavian weather these days. So cold, grey, gloomy, windy…” one X user wrote.

“Cold, gloomy and raining! Bangalore is having London’s weather today!” X user Hrishi added.

Nikhil Chinapa also compared Bengaluru to London

The normal maximum temperature in November hovers around 23 to 24 degrees Celsius in Bangalore. However, it dipped to 21.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

"The drop in temperature is largely influenced by cloudy weather and increased moisture in the air, along with the breeze triggered by Cyclone Ditwah," IMD Bengaluru CS Patil told Times of India. "While it is common for mercury levels to drop by 1 or 2 degrees, this time it plummeted by 3 to 4, and the result is being felt everywhere. Despite it being a weekend, people either chose to stay indoors or stepped out only with winter jackets."

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
