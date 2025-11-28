London borough spends £30k a year cleaning paan stains: 'We have had enough'

London’s Brent Council has revealed that it spends more than £30,000 every year cleaning shops, pavements and buildings stained by paan, a dark red chewing mixture widely used within parts of the South East Asian community. London’s Brent Council spent over £30,000 a year cleaning paan stains and launched a strict crackdown with fines for those caught spitting in public spaces.(Instagram/brentcouncil)

The figures were shared on the official Brent Council website and highlight the scale of the problem, described as both costly and damaging to the appearance of public spaces.

Council shares video showing clean-up efforts

A video posted on the Brent Council Instagram page shows workers cleaning paan stains across multiple locations. A voice over in the clip states: “We have had enough of people staining our streets with paan. There are more enforcement officers on Brent streets to catch those responsible, as well as a massive clean-up operation to get rid of the hideous stain. From smoother commutes to greener parks and safer streets, we are investing millions of pounds in the everyday things that matter most to you. Wherever you live, you will see and feel the difference.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Zero tolerance enforcement announced

The video was posted with a detailed caption outlining the financial impact and the tougher enforcement measures coming into effect. It states: “Paan spitting £30k clean-up bill sparks crackdown. Paan chewing and spitting causes serious health issues. The stains cost the council over £30,000 to clean up each year. Enforcement officers are taking a zero-tolerance approach to those caught ruining Brent's streets with paan, those caught will be fined £100. The council runs one-to-one support where residents can get support on quitting paan and smoking.”

The council has clarified that anyone found spitting paan in public places will face immediate fines as part of efforts to keep the borough clean.

Council officials call for respect for public spaces

Cabinet Member for Public Realm and Enforcement, Councillor Krupa Sheth, reinforced the council’s firm stance. She said: “I am delighted that we continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to those who ruin our streets, that includes those that spit out paan and stain street furniture. Don’t mess with Brent, because we will catch you and fine you.”