Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rare US snowstorm: 4 dead; over 2,100 fights cancelled, schools closed as Texas and the South freeze

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2025 09:13 AM IST

Blizzard-like whiteout conditions were even reported around New Orleans, Louisiana, where residents are experiencing their biggest snowfall since 1963.

More than 2,100 flights are cancelled across the United States as a historic and unprecedented snowstorm has ravaged the southern part of the country. The states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida are experiencing snowfall, which is over 10 inches in some areas.

A fountain is seen frozen after a snowfall in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 21, 2025. REUTERS/Megan Varner(REUTERS)
A fountain is seen frozen after a snowfall in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 21, 2025. REUTERS/Megan Varner(REUTERS)

The unprecedented weather conditions have brought roads and airplanes to a standstill. At least 4 deaths have been reported in Texas and Georgia and Milwaukee due to cold exposure, according to an ABC News report.

Houston's airports are closed, and Tallahassee International Airport will cancel all flights starting Tuesday afternoon. Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport are expected to reopen on Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Port Houston said all of its facilities will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also see: Wildfires in California, rare snowstorm in Southern US | A contrast in pics

Blizzard-like whiteout conditions were even reported around New Orleans, Louisiana, where residents are experiencing their biggest snowfall since 1963.

Most airlines at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have cancelled flights.

Louisiana's schools and state offices have been closed, as have schools from Houston to New Orleans to parts of Georgia.

Louisiana governor warns of black ice

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Louisiana governor Jeff Landry has said that the measures taken tell ‘how severe this weather event is’.

"It's going to get dangerously cold over the next seven days. Even if the roads start to look clear, please stay off them. Black ice is a big problem -- you can't see it, but it's extremely slippery and dangerous," Landry said during a press briefing.

The mayor of Savannah, Georgia, pointed out that while the region is equipped to handle hurricanes and tropical storms, ice and snow are something that is difficult.

"Our reality is this, we can do hurricanes and tropical storms, alright? We don't do cold and we don't do ice well. If you don't have to go outside, don't. Stay home,"Mayor Van Johnson said on Monday.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On