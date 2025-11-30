What is Cory Booker's net worth? New Jersey Senator weds much younger fiancée Alexis Lewis

Senator Cory Booker has married his fiancée Alexis Lewis in Washington, DC, just under three months following their engagement announcement via an Instagram post. Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis legally marry in Newark after intimate Washington ceremony.(X@DisavowTrump20)

The wedding ceremony saw the attendance of immediate family members as the New Jersey Senator, 56, exchanged vows on Saturday in an interfaith ceremony officiated by both a pastor and a rabbi — with Lewis being Jewish and Booker identifying as Christian, reported the New York Times. The specific location of the venue was not revealed due to privacy reasons.

Cory Booker ties knot with Alexis Lewis

On Monday, the couple legally married at the US District Court in Newark, where Booker gained recognition as mayor — with their parents serving as witnesses.

They celebrated afterward with Italian pastries and a vegan chocolate chip cookie dough cake to accommodate Booker’s vegan lifestyle.

They were introduced in May 2024 by a mutual friend known for their matchmaking abilities, according to the Times.

Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis romance started with a blind date

Lewis, aged 38, who was residing in Los Angeles at the time, went on a blind date with Booker while visiting family in Washington, DC.

The couple started living together in April and they also adopted a dog, a shepherd mix named Cooke.

Booker, who has never been married, was recognized as one of Town & Country magazine’s “Top 40 Bachelors” in 2013.

Lewis, a native of Washington, D.C., holds a bachelor’s degree from NYU and an MBA from Cornell. She previously served in the office of former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti.

At present, she is a director of investments at Brasa Capital Management, a real estate investment firm based in Los Angeles.

What is Cory Booker's net worth?

Senator Cory Booker has been recognized for his commitment to public service for a considerable time, yet his financial situation has also attracted attention. As of 2025, Booker's net worth is estimated to be approximately $15 million, MARCA reported.

In his role as a US senator, Booker receives an annual salary of $220,000. Although this is a respectable income, it does not constitute the majority of his wealth, which is enhanced by book contracts, investments, and real estate assets.

In addition to his government salary, Booker has made investments in stocks, mutual funds, and various business endeavors. His annual profits from these business activities are estimated to be around $1.1 million. Furthermore, his consulting work has generated approximately $1.5 million each year, underscoring his financial expertise.

Cory Booker's real estate investments

Booker's major wealth derives from real estate, according to MARCA. His properties are estimated to be worth around $10 million, which includes:

A townhouse in Washington, D.C. valued at $3 million.

An apartment in New Jersey worth $2.8 million.

A home in the Hamptons worth $3 million.

Furthermore, Booker received an inheritance of $2.6 million from his family, which encompasses gold, artwork, and commercial real estate located in New York. These assets enhance his financial stability.