NFL Network's Bridget Condon takes dig at ex-boyfriend in epic post: ‘This guy I dated told me...’

NFL Network's Bridget Condon shared her journey, reflecting on sacrifices made in the industry and a jab at an ex-boyfriend who doubted her success.(@BridgetCondon_/X) In a viral post on X, Bridget Condon spoke about how a former boyfriend advised her to quit her job. But she persevered to achieve fame. NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon stepped into the spotlight herself, rather than shining it on others for once, on Thanksgiving. Condon took a well-aimed swipe at an ex-boyfriend. She posted a picture of herself with NFL legend Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson.

Along with the photograph, she wrote: “When I was coming up in this industry, I was making pennies and this guy I dated told me to quit and come live with him cause I'd never make it. He was a huge Ochocinco fan. I hope he's having a nice Thanksgiving!”

Response to Bridget Condon’s post

Condon was showing off her success and rubbing it in to the ex-boyfriend. She is one of the leading broadcasters in the US now and has a huge body of work covering the league. Her post received an enormous response, as per The Daily Mail.

The broadcaster’s stinging post on X got 6.7 million views at the last count, with over 18,000 likes and more than a thousand shares.

Many posted in support of Condon, as the Daily Mail pointed out. Ian Rapoport, her colleague and a leading insider, wrote: “Respect this level of petty.”

Excessive workload of NFL reporters

While no one doubts the hard work put into their efforts by the players themselves, people often forget that those on the sidelines bringing the game to a large audience are also putting in a big effort.

This issue was brought into focus by Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews earlier this week, who highlighted the type of sacrifice sports broadcasters make, as per the Daily Mail.

“This is what one of my first professors said. If you don’t want to make $40,000 in your first job, get out. 'If you don’t want to be told you need a nose job, get out. If you don’t want to be divorced, get out. If you don’t want to work holidays, get out. And I don’t say it like that, but I say you got to love what you do because I miss all holidays. I didn’t get married until I was in my 40s,” he said on the Calm Down podcast.

