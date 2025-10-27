Erin Andrews’ father, Steve, opens up about her battles - stalker, cancer, and more

Erin Andrews has become a household name, all thanks to her contributions to ESPN and FOX Sports. However, behind the camera, the broadcaster has faced many serious challenges in life, including health scares, privacy violations, and family struggles, according to The Mirror. Erin Andrews’ father Steve opens up about her courage and resilience through cancer(Instagram/erinandrews)

During an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Friends in August, her father, Steve Andrews, opened up about her journey. He highlighted Erin’s strength and determination, which she faced during ups and downs in her life. Despite these obstacles, Erin continued to pursue her career and personal goals with courage and resilience.

Facing a stalker

One of Erin’s most frightening experiences was in 2008, when a stalker named Michael David Barrett secretly recorded her in Nashville and Columbus hotel rooms. “The whole stalking incident was just emotionally devastating for her,” Steve said. “It was terrifying because we didn’t know who this was, how it happened, or whether she was safe. That was the big question.”

Steve even offered to travel with Erin and stay by her side. Barrett was later sentenced to two and a half years in prison, and Erin won a $55 million lawsuit against him and the hotels involved.

Battling cancer

Erin faced another challenge when a routine medical exam revealed cervical cancer. Steve recalled, “I wanted to cry. I was brokenhearted. I said, ‘Let her be OK. Take me, let her be OK.’” Erin underwent 2 surgeries to get the cancerous cells removed. Right after the surgery, she returned focused on work and attended a football game a few days later. “After the Green Bay game, I got a phone call from Erin, and she said, ‘They got it. I’m cancer free.’ And that was such a relief,” Steve said.

Family and fertility struggles

Erin and her husband, Jarret Stoll, faced “10 years of hell” trying to have a child. Their first surrogacy attempt ended in miscarriage. “We were heartbroken for them,” Steve shared. Eventually, they welcomed their son, Mack, who has been “the light of our lives for the last two years.”

