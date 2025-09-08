Erin Andrews slams critics of Fox NFL Broadcast as she returns to sidelines with Tom Brady: ‘You go do it’

Erin Andrews has been in sports broadcasting for years and admits criticism is part of it. The Fox sideline reporter, 47, said fans often aim for her voice, delivery, and even the reports she gives during games. She slammed critics and naysayers of Fox's NFL broadcast as she returned to the sidelines for the new season. Erin Andrews slams NFL broadcast critics.(Instagram/erinandrews)

Erin Andrews hits back at critics

“Everyone at home will say, ‘Oh, her voice sucks. That report was stupid,” Andrews told Us Weekly. “I’ll repeat exactly what a head coach tells me at halftime. And they’re like, ‘Really, Erin?’ People just think they can do better.”

Andrews returns to the sidelines on Sunday, September 7, joining Fox’s top NFL broadcast crew alongside Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, and Tom Rinaldi. She said while the job comes with attention and responsibility, she knows it also comes with criticism.

Se explained, "If you throw yourself out there, people are able to put their opinions online. It’s like, ‘OK, you go do it. You try to do this.’”

Erin Andrews on Brady’s growth as a broadcaster

The 2025 NFL season is Tom Brady’s second year as a commentator for Fox. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, 48, signed a 10-year, $375 million contract to step into the booth after his playing career.

“He walked into our broadcast booth, never having done it before,” Andrews said. “I was so proud of him because he didn’t need to do this. He didn’t need the fame, he didn’t need the money, he didn’t need any of it. But he loves the game that much. He wanted to be a part of this. I thought he got better, and he got better fast.”

Andrews added that she is excited for fans and critics to see how much Brady has improved this season.

FAQs

Q1. What did Erin Andrews say about criticism of her NFL broadcasts?

Erin Andrews said she often faces criticism about her voice and sideline reports, but she believes fans underestimate how challenging the job really is.

Q2. How has Tom Brady improved as a Fox NFL broadcaster?

According to Erin Andrews, Tom Brady has grown quickly in his second season as a Fox NFL analyst. She praised his passion for the game and said he continues to get better each week.

