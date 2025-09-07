Travis Kelce targeted Xavier Worthy? NFL fans joke about Taylor Swift connection after WR's injury

Xavier Worthy's NFL season got off to a sad start after the Kansas City Chiefs WR sustained a shoulder injury upon colliding with teammate Travis Kelce, during the game against Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor Swift expressed excitement about Xavier Worthy joining the Kansas City Chiefs when she appeared on Travis Kelce's podcast. (AFP)

Chiefs lost the game 27-21 to the Chargers.

Soon after the injury, fans began to slam Kelce. “Travis Kelce just went full Ray Lewis on Xavier Worthy,” a person wrote on X, while another added, “Travis Kelce is too busy making sourdough bread instead of studying the playbook. Justice for Xavier Worthy.” Taylor Swift, who Kelce is now engaged to, was dragged into the conversation as well.

Now, some NFL fans have gone so far as to suggest that Swift had something to do with the Kelce-Worthy collision.

Taylor Swift's hand in Travis Kelce-Xavier Worthy collision?

Many fans are joking on X that Taylor Swift mentioning Xavier Worthy when she appeared on Kelce's New Heights podcast prompted the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End to collide with his teammate. The clip circulating has Taylor express how she was excited by Worthy's signing and then shows Kelce's expression.

“Travis Kelce heard Taylor Swift was hyped about Xavier Worthy and immediately took him out Week 1,” the person wrote. Another quipped “I agree. Taylor Swift mentioning Worthy on the pod cast was the last straw for Travis.”

Also Read | Kylie Kelce opens up about her daughters’ reaction to having Taylor Swift as their aunt

Another person commented “Taylor Swift was hyped about Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce was having NONE of it.” Notably, these are just jokes circulating online and there is no concrete basis to suggest Kelce's collision with Worthy was intentional.

Xavier Worthy injury update

Worthy is set for an MRI of the injured shoulder but the extent of injury remains unclear. While initially Chiefs reported Worthy was questionable to return, they later ruled him out for the rest of the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs next take on Superbowl winners Philadelphia Eagles.