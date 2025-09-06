Xavier Worthy injury update: Will Chiefs WR return after Travis Kelce incident vs Chargers? Latest here
Xavier Worthy went down on the sideline with what looked like an arm injury after a collision with Travis Kelce early in the Chiefs vs Chargers game
Xavier Worthy went down on the sideline with what looked like an arm injury after a collision with teammate Travis Kelce early in the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Los Angeles Chargers Brazil game on Friday. The wide receiver was taken to the locker room within minutes. It is unclear if he will return in this game.
NFL analyst Chase Daniel reported that Worthy dislocated his right shoulder ‘when they were trying to put it back in on the sideline’. The 22-year-old is now questionable to return.
With Rashee Rice serving a six-game suspension to start the year, Worthy was expected to slide in as Kansas City’s clear No 1 receiver. Instead, the Chiefs suddenly find themselves leaning once more on 35-year-old Travis Kelce as Patrick Mahomes’ primary target, with Hollywood Brown next in line.
Worthy, just 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, proved his durability and consistency as a rookie last year by appearing in all 17 games. While others around him — Rice, Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster battled injuries, Worthy emerged as the steady presence in the receiving corps.
After Xavier Worthy's injury, fans slammed Travis Kelce. “Travis Kelce just went full Ray Lewis on Xavier Worthy,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Travis Kelce is too busy making sourdough bread instead of studying the playbook. Justice for Xavier Worthy 🙏🏼,” another one tweeted.
Chiefs depth chart
Wide Receivers (WR)
Hollywood Brown
Jalen Royals
Jason Brownlee
Xavier Worthy
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Tyquan Thornton
Nikko Remigio
Left Tackle (LT)
Josh Simmons
Wanya Morris
Jaylon Moore
Left Guard (LG)
Kingsley Suamataia
Mike Caliendo
Hunter Nourzad
Center (C)
Creed Humphrey
Hunter Nourzad
Mike Caliendo
Right Guard (RG)
Trey Smith
Jaylon Moore
Wanya Morris
Right Tackle (RT)
Jawaan Taylor
Jaylon Moore
Wanya Morris
Tight Ends (TE)
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Robert Tonyan
Jared Wiley
Quarterbacks (QB)
Patrick Mahomes
Gardner Minshew
Running Backs (RB)
Isiah Pacheco
Kareem Hunt
Elijah Mitchell
Brashard Smith