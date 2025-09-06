Xavier Worthy injury update: Will Chiefs WR return after Travis Kelce incident vs Chargers? Latest here

Xavier Worthy went down on the sideline with what looked like an arm injury after a collision with teammate Travis Kelce early in the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Los Angeles Chargers Brazil game on Friday. The wide receiver was taken to the locker room within minutes. It is unclear if he will return in this game. Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is congratulated by teammate Xavier Worthy (1) after scoring (AP)

NFL analyst Chase Daniel reported that Worthy dislocated his right shoulder ‘when they were trying to put it back in on the sideline’. The 22-year-old is now questionable to return.

With Rashee Rice serving a six-game suspension to start the year, Worthy was expected to slide in as Kansas City’s clear No 1 receiver. Instead, the Chiefs suddenly find themselves leaning once more on 35-year-old Travis Kelce as Patrick Mahomes’ primary target, with Hollywood Brown next in line.

Worthy, just 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, proved his durability and consistency as a rookie last year by appearing in all 17 games. While others around him — Rice, Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster battled injuries, Worthy emerged as the steady presence in the receiving corps.

After Xavier Worthy's injury, fans slammed Travis Kelce. “Travis Kelce just went full Ray Lewis on Xavier Worthy,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Travis Kelce is too busy making sourdough bread instead of studying the playbook. Justice for Xavier Worthy 🙏🏼,” another one tweeted.

Chiefs depth chart

Wide Receivers (WR)

Hollywood Brown

Jalen Royals

Jason Brownlee

Xavier Worthy

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Tyquan Thornton

Nikko Remigio

Left Tackle (LT)

Josh Simmons

Wanya Morris

Jaylon Moore

Left Guard (LG)

Kingsley Suamataia

Mike Caliendo

Hunter Nourzad

Center (C)

Creed Humphrey

Hunter Nourzad

Mike Caliendo

Right Guard (RG)

Trey Smith

Jaylon Moore

Wanya Morris

Right Tackle (RT)

Jawaan Taylor

Jaylon Moore

Wanya Morris

Tight Ends (TE)

Travis Kelce

Noah Gray

Robert Tonyan

Jared Wiley

Quarterbacks (QB)

Patrick Mahomes

Gardner Minshew

Running Backs (RB)

Isiah Pacheco

Kareem Hunt

Elijah Mitchell

Brashard Smith