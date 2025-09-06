Kylie Kelce opens up about her daughters’ reaction to having Taylor Swift as their aunt

Kylie Kelce, wife of Travis Kelce's elder brother Jason Kelce, said her four daughters are "thrilled" and "excited" about having Taylor Swift as their aunt, following the pop sensation's engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end last week, ABC News reported. Kylie, who shares four daughters with her husband, talked about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement on Good Morning America. Travis Kelce’s four nieces 'thrilled' to have Taylor Swift in their family.(Instagram/taylorswift)

Travis Kelce’s nieces are 'thrilled' about his engagement

While speaking on the show, Kylie said that the "girls are thrilled" about their uncle's engagement to the Blank Space singer. "They are so excited they are getting another aunt. We could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav," ABC News quoted Kylie as saying.

Jason and Kylie Kelce are parents to Wyatt, Ellie, Bennett, and Finn, and the former is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center. On Thursday, the couple was spotted during the Eagles' NFL opening game against the Dallas Cowboys in Philadelphia.

Before the game, Kylie, along with the Eagles Autism Foundation, gave a surprise to Billy, a 5-year-old fan with autism. They invited him onto the field during the pre-game ceremony.

Travis Kelce’s family 'very happy' with Taylor Swift

Earlier, an insider told People magazine that Travis Kelce's family was "very happy" about his engagement to Taylor Swift.

The two stars announced their engagement on August 26. Sharing a few photographs of them, they wrote in the caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married". So far, the viral post has received more than 36 million likes on Instagram.

A source close to the Kelce family told the magazine that Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed, "adore" the pop sensation. "She goes out of her way to show the whole family how much she cares for not just Travis, but all of them, down to Jason's kids," the source told the news outlet.

FAQs

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start dating?

The two stars have been romantically linked to each other since 2023.

What's the age difference between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Both of them were born in 1989 and are 35 years old.

When does Taylor Swift get married to Travis Kelce?

As of now, the couple has not announced their wedding date yet.