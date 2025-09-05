Taylor Swift twins with best friend Brittany Mahomes in black at her 30th birthday party, fans say ‘she looks younger’

Taylor Swift knows how to turn heads, and this time she did it while twinning with one of her closest friends, Brittany Mahomes. The pop superstar attended Brittany’s birthday celebration, and the duo made quite the statement in matching black dresses. Taylor Swift with Brittany Mahomes at her birthday party.

Taylor Swift at Brittany Mahomes' birthday bash

On Friday, Brittany took to Instagram and shared some pictures from her 30th birthday bash. The first photo showed Taylor keeping up her tradition of placing things on people’s head by placing a glass of martini on Brittany’s head. Another photo showed Taylor cosying up to Brittany while enjoying a drink with her at the birthday party. The rest of the pics showed Brittany enjoying a fun time with her girl gang feasting on delicious food and posing for the camera.

Sharing the photos, Brittany wrote, “The GROUP + So incredibly honoured to have the most joyful friends. They truly made the weekend the BEST time! @hairbroooke &@makeupbycookiek made me feel absolutely stunning. Honky Tonkin is a vibe in the day time Lake days>Ocean days @diviofficial absolutely spoiled us. My friends also spoiled me. I need to take a break from lychee martinis, so please share the next best thing please... I ate way too much amazing food. I love Nashville.”

One of the fans wrote, “Both look absolutely gorgeous.” Another commented, “The T chain is back.” Another wrote, "They even look alike." Another wrote, “Taylor looks younger.”

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's friendship

Brittany is an American sports team co-owner and former soccer player who played as a forward. She is a founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current. Her friendship with Taylor began ever since Taylor began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. From cheering together at games to celebrating special milestones, the two women have quickly become the ultimate power besties.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently got engaged to boyfriend and NFL star Travis. On August 26, the couple shared a few photos on Instagram to announce the happy news. The photos showed them posing together and the singer flaunting her ring. Sharing the pictures, they captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

Taylor Swift's new album

Taylor Swift’s twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is set for release on October 3, 2025. Taylor crafted this album during the European leg of her Eras Tour in 2024. She recorded it in Sweden with her long-time collaborators Max Martin and Shellback.

Composed of 12 tracks, Long before its release, The Life of a Showgirl has broken Spotify records, becoming the most pre-saved album in Spotify history.