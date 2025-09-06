Teair Tart smacks Travis Kelce on his face; Chiefs fans and Swifties rush to slam him - Watch

Teair Tart is getting trolled by millions of Swifties on social media. The Los Angeles Chargers' nose tackle smacked Travis Kelce, Swift's fiancé, on his face after the Kansas City Chiefs' first touchdown drive on Friday. Tart, however, was not disqualified. Referees determined that it was an ‘open hand’, ‘below the head’ hit. Travis Kelce was smacked by Teair Tart during Chiefs vs Chargers(REUTERS)

It was in the third quarter, just after Mahomes had led a brilliant TD drive, when Kareem Hunt got to a first down on third-and-short. But the Chargers were immediately flagged. Tart took a swat at Kelce’s face mask. That added 15 yards.

Chiefs fans, Swifties go after Tart

Soon, thousands of Chiefs fans and Swifties slammed Tart on social media. Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift's fiancé. The two have been dating since 2023.

“Teair Tart throwing HANDS at Travis Kelce. He wasn't ejected for this, surprisingly,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I can’t believe the refs made Teair Tart commit that penalty,” another fan tweeted.

“Swifties about to come for Teair Tart,” a third person wrote on X.

Who is Teair Tart?

Tart is a nose tackle currently with the Los Angeles Chargers. Born February 28, 1997, in Philadelphia, he played college football at ASA, Ellsworth CC, and FIU before signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Tart’s journey includes stints with the Titans, Texans, and Dolphins.

Chiefs sustain early blow

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy exited after the third offensive play against the Los Angeles Chargers with a right shoulder injury. After initially being labeled questionable to return, he was later ruled out.

Worthy was running an underneath pattern when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce. Worthy appeared to be in intense pain when walking to the sideline in Sao Paulo and again when he was led to the locker room.

Worthy enjoyed a fine rookie campaign last season when he scored nine touchdowns -- six receiving, three rushing. He caught 59 passes for 638 yards.

(With Reuters inputs)