Art Monk is alive and well. Washington Commanders legend's wife slams ‘fake’ death reports

Former Washington Commanders receiver Art Monk has his number 81 retired during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks.(Getty Images via AFP) Several social media reports falsely claimed that Washington Commanders legend Art Monk had passed away. Art Monk is alive and well. Several posts on social media had falsely claimed that the Washington Commanders legend had passed away, and fans had rushed to offer condolences.

However, now, his wife Desiree has issued a clarification. She shared on social media “Fake News! Lies! He is Alive & Well.” A snapshot of her Instagram story was shared on Facebook by former NFL player Brian Mitchell. “People like putting BS on the internet. Well Art’s wife has responded to the fake news. Please stop putting stuff like this out. It’s totally disrespectful to the person and their family!!,” he wrote.

How did the fake news about Art Monk's death begin?

The fake news about Art Monk's death appears to have started when his information on Wikipedia was altered and the Google overview was impacted as well. A Washington Commanders fan page posted “Sad news: Thirty minutes ago in Washington, the family of former Washington Commanders legend Art Monk, 68, unexpectedly announced that…”.

Another person remarked that someone had made the change to his Wikipedia page – which can be modified by anyone. “Folks.. I believe the Art Monk news is false…. It seems to all trace back to his wiki page, which anyone can modify. Until a reputable news source reports on it, I think this is BS (and in bad taste),” they said. Monk's wife too had shared a screenshot of the Wikipedia layout when debunking the claim.

Understandably, as more people began to realize that the news of Monk's passing was fake, they began to express outrage.

“I posted an earlier message about the death of Art Monk. I always research my posts and even one faithful source had it wrong. This is one of the reasons I'll be significantly cutting back my use of FB because ofnits many pages that enjoys spreading false news. FB has become like a big city swirling with misquoted, junk, false and tons of unverified information,” one person stated.

Another added, “Bruh why yall trying say Art Monk is dead because of a fb post. There are no sources claiming this and I hope yall know ANYBODY can post a date on google. There’s not one report of anything happening to him. Come on people!”

Yet another person said, “Can't believe people will lie and joke around about death when people are going way from here each day...”.

Art Monk is alive and well, and most recently attended the Washington Commanders event where they retired his jersey on November 2, versus the Seattle Seahawks.