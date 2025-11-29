Will Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss? Contract, payout details; where is he headed next

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium (Photo by Justin Ford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP) All eyes are on Lane Kiffin's contract numbers and buyout terms amid talks of an announcement after the Egg Bowl clash and swirling LSU-Florida contract rumors. Lane Kiffin’s future with Ole Miss is in question as the Rebels lead 31-13 against the Bulldogs, at the time of writing, in the Egg Bowl match. There are rumors linking him to major coaching vacancies.

USA TODAY reported that at one point, Lane Kiffin acknowledged that it was “something of an upset” staying at Mississippi for so long.

He told Blake Toppmeyer of USA TODAY before the 2024 season that, “I think most people wouldn't have bet on me still being at Ole Miss.”

To put that information alongside the fact that after Georgia's Kirby Smart and Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Kiffin, who is currently in his sixth season at Ole Miss, has the third-longest tenure of any active coach in the SEC.

Now, with Kiffin being pursued by three different teams, his earlier comment about being in Mississippi is resurfacing.

According to USA TODAY, Kiffin has continuously praised Oxford and Ole Miss and expressed gratitude.

“I needed Oxford, Mississippi, and Ole Miss more than they needed me,” he told Toppmeyer in 2024.

Also Read: Texas A&M on the verge of historic season with undefeated record and SEC title hopes

Lane Kiffin contract and buyout details

For 2025, Kiffin’s base salary at Ole Miss is $9 million, per USA TODAY. In addition to his base salary, he is eligible for up to $2.6 million in bonuses this season, making him the 11th-highest-paid college football coach.

In the contingency, if Ole Miss were to fire him without cause, Kiffin’s buyout would amount to $36.6 million as of December 1, 2025. That buyout figure ranks among the most expensive in college football, and specifically No. 7 within the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

The buyout makes Kiffin an attractive candidate for LSU and the Florida Gators, giving both parties significant leverage.

Lane Kiffin's rumors of exit

The coach has been linked with potential offers from SEC rivals like the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators, both bidding against Ole Miss's attempt to make him stay.

Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter recently stated that a final decision on Kiffin’s future will be made on Saturday, November 29, the day after the Egg Bowl.

According to a recent report by Newsweek, there was visible “frustration” among the Ole Miss staff in the days leading up to the rivalry game. Insiders described the off-season coaching chess as creating “tension” and “distraction” in what should have be a focused playoff push.

Also Read: Rocco Becht throws for 3 TDs and Iowa State snaps 3-game skid against Kansas 38-14

Will Lane Kiffin stay or leave

According to Newsweek, the top pursuer is LSU, which is reportedly finalizing a seven-year, $90 million deal to lure Kiffin, potentially taking him up the ladder of one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Though the Gators were once in the running, recent reporting suggests they may now be backing off with their pursuit of Coach Tulane. This leaves LSU as the most likely landing spot, that is, unless Ole Miss counters with a matching offer.

As things stand, a win in the Egg Bowl would cement a stellar season for Kiffin.