What is Florida Gators’ coach Billy Napier’s buyout amount? All you need to know amid team's dismal season

It has been a dismal start for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators. After a 55-0 win over FCS team Long Island, the Gators conceded an 18-16 loss against South Florida and endured another 20-10 defeat at LSU. On Saturday, the Gators conceded a 26-7 loss at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Florida Gators’ coach Billy Napier’s buyout amount could leave fans surprised.(Getty Images via AFP)

Many thought the fixture against Miami could very well have been Napier’s last as the Gators' football coach. A new detail about Napier’s buyout has now emerged. Florida owes nearly $21.7 million to Napier if it decides to fire him after the Miami game, as per his contract, claimed USA Today Sports.

More on Billy Napier’s buyout

According to The Palm Beach Post, the buyout total is mandated by his contract, which states Napier receives 85 per cent of his annual compensation. For this contract year, which ends January 31, next year, that amount is $7.4 million, and the figure goes on to rise by $100,000 each year in his deal.

The Palm Beach Post noted that Napier's contract is set to expire January 31, 2029, and the first installment of his buyout, which has been fixed to be worth 50 per cent of what he is due, has to be paid within 30 days of his dismissal. The remaining, which is worth 12.5 per cent of the total buyout, will be due July 15 each year until fully paid, claimed the report.

Additional details

Napier joined Florida in November 2021, replacing Dan Mullen. As per CBS Sports, Napier had signed a seven-year and $51.8 million deal with the Gators back in 2021. The report further suggested that Napier’s salary for 2025 is $7.4 million, with another $22.8 million due to him over the next three seasons through January 2029. The outlet even reported that there has been no offset for the buyout if the 46-year-old secures another job.

FAQs

Who won the game between the Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes?

The Florida Gators lost to the Miami Hurricanes 26-7.

When did Billy Napier join the Florida Gators as the football coach?

Billy Napier was hired by the Florida Gators as football coach in November 2021.