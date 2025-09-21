Wayne Matthews injury update: When will MSU linebacker return? Here's latest update

Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews III was taken off the field by ambulance during Saturday’s game against USC. The scene was tense and quiet inside the stadium until Matthews lifted a thumb in the air, a sign that sparked applause but did little to ease the concern. Wayne Matthews III, a Michigan State linebacker, was injured during a game against USC and taken to LA General Medical Center. (Photo by Luke Hales / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

How did Matthews get injured?

The play unfolded on first-and-goal at the nine-yard line. Matthews went in on a tackle of USC running back MarShawn Lloyd. Defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan was also part of the stop. The impact left Matthews lying on the turf, unmoving.

Medical staff rushed out immediately. They removed his helmet and gear, secured his neck, and placed him on a backboard before carting him into the ambulance. He was sent to LA General Medical Center, a Level-1 trauma facility.

Updates from the hospital on Matthews injury

According to Marca, Michigan State confirmed that Matthews’ motor functions were intact. It is an encouraging detail considering fears of head or spinal trauma. No additional specifics on the exact injury or timeline for recovery have been given yet. Doctors are continuing evaluations.

Players and coaches gathered around to pray as Matthews was being treated, while many were visibly shaken. Head coach Jonathan Smith told reporters later that Matthews was showing “positive signs" and that everyone is just wishing him "the best" right now, ESPN reported.

Fans quickly flooded social media with their messages. Clips of Matthews giving the thumbs-up circulated online as supporters shared their relief, paired with calls for patience as he recovers, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Impact on MSU defense

The MSU defense was already stretched thin. Linebacker Jordan Hall had been ejected earlier for targeting, leaving Matthews as the only key anchor in the middle. The Spartans will now likely lean on the likes of Darius Snow and backups until there’s clarity on Matthews’ situation.

There is no timetable for Matthews’ return. Michigan State emphasized that Matthews’ health takes priority over football decisions. For the program and its fans, the wait now is for medical updates and the hope that the linebacker can make a full recovery.

