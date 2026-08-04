Construction of FOB over Najafgarh drain begins

New Delhi:Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Monday launched the construction of a pedestrian footbridge over the Najafgarh Drain in north Delhi, aiming to improve connectivity between residential neighbourhoods. The bridge, estimated to cost nearly ₹2 crore, is expected to be completed within seven months. (HT)

The bridge, estimated to cost nearly ₹2 crore, is expected to be completed within seven months. According to the government, the bridge will connect Gud Mandi, Rajpura, Roop Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar and the Yamuna route.

The bridge is being built near the site where a 60-foot iron footbridge collapsed in North Delhi’s Roop Nagar on March 17, 2026, leading to the death of a woman. The 33-year-old structure caved into the drain below after being declared structurally unsafe and barricaded by authorities

The minister said the project reflected the government’s focus on strengthening public infrastructure, while improving safety. He said the March incident highlighted the need for regular structural assessments of civic infrastructure.

“The government is conducting a citywide audit of bridges, flyovers and foot overbridges to assess their structural condition. No comprehensive audit was carried out under the previous government, leaving several structures without proper safety evaluation,” he added.

“We sanctioned nearly ₹2 crore for this new footbridge in a short span of time and work has now begun,” he added.