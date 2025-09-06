Michigan State Spartans vs Boston College Eagles: Weather forecast, match time and more

Michigan State Spartans (1-0) will be in action at home for the second consecutive week as they take on the Boston College Eagles (1-0) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Fans planning to watch the game live must remain prepared for heavy showers accompanied by strong winds, according to Lansing State Journal. Spartans vs Eagles: Check the weather forecast and match timings here.(Instagram/@msu_football)

Both teams have witnessed a strong start to the season. On August 29, the Spartans registered a 23-6 victory against Western Michigan in East Lansing, while Boston College defeated Fordham 66-10 at home in their opening game on August 30.

Also read: Jannik Sinner under fire for 'gamesmanship' during US Open semifinal victory; fans call out his 'ploy'

Michigan State Spartans vs Boston College Eagles

Saturday's game will be the eighth overall meeting between the Spartans and the Eagles, with the latter holding a strong advantage at 5-1-1 in the series, according to Lansing State Journal.

The last time the two sides faced each other was on September 21, 2024, in Chestnut Hill in Newton, Massachusetts. At that time, the Eagles stunned the Spartans by using a fourth-quarter rally to win the game by 23-19.

Weather forecast for Spartans vs Eagles

Fans planning to gather at East Lansing to support their favorite team should keep their rain jackets with them while attending the game.

As per a National Weather Service forecast, heavy showers have been predicted in the region after 2 pm (local time). The weather department states that there is a 20 per cent possibility of rain in the area.

However, the skies are expected to clear soon after. Later in the day, the temperature will remain around 62 degrees Fahrenheit. Wind will remain strong at speeds of 23 mph, according to Lansing State Journal.

The possibility of showers remains until 8 pm, while the temperature will come down to 45 degrees Fahrenheit at night, when the wind speed goes down to less than 10 mph.

Also read: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays look to jolt Yankees again

Spartans vs Eagles: Match time

Saturday's game will take place at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. The official kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET.

FAQs

Where to watch the Michigan State Spartans vs Boston College Eagles game?

The contest will be aired live on NBC. Fans can live stream the game on Fubo, Peacock, and Sling, according to USA Today.

Which team do the Michigan State Spartans play next?

The team will face the Youngstown State University Penguins at Spartan Stadium on September 13.

Which side are the Michigan State Spartans facing this week?

The Spartans are playing against the Boston College Eagles.