Although Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has produced big games against the New York Yankees in his career, he has never done so as a member of a division-leading team in September. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays look to jolt Yankees again

Guerrero is among many who assured the Blue Jays will exit New York in sole possession of first place in the American League East after this weekend. Toronto will attempt to widen its lead when it continues a three-game series with the Yankees on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Jays hold a four-game advantage over the Yankees in a division they have led since July 1. They are trying to secure their first East title since 2015.

Guerrero tied a career high with four hits in Toronto's 7-1 romp on Friday night. He hit his 16th career homer in New York and is batting .524 over his past five games, along with a .344 average since the All- Star break.

"I think he likes playing here," Toronto manager John Schneider said. "He has a little bit of an extra pep in his step, even in BP. I think he likes playing here. He's comfortable whether he sees the ball better here or not; I don't think it's a coincidence."

The Blue Jays have won seven of the last eight meetings with the Yankees and eight of 11 overall this season.

Aside from Guerrero's big night, Bo Bichette collected three hits and has a 19-game on-base streak.

New York mustered a Giancarlo Stanton homer among four hits on Friday after winning nine of its previous 11 games, and Aaron Judge made his first appearance in right field since July 25 after dealing with a flexor strain in his right elbow.

He opted against throwing home on a two-run single by Nathan Lukes in the first inning. Judge, however, said he had no issues about making the throw if needed.

"I wouldn't be in the outfield if I wasn't able to make that throw," he said.

The Yankees also struggled to put away the Blue Jays, with the latter constantly fouling off pitches.

"Us and them, that's two really good offenses going at it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We're both a little different, but they got a number of hitters in there that are really good bat to ball, and tonight they were able to spoil really good pitches."

Chris Bassitt , who originally was slated for Sunday's series finale, will start Saturday for Toronto. Since getting a win over the Yankees on July 23, Bassitt is 0-3 with 4.84 ERA in his past seven outings.

Bassitt last pitched at Cincinnati on Monday, when he allowed two runs on five hits in six innings during a no-decision in Toronto's 5-4 loss. He is 5-1 with a 2.26 ERA in eight career appearances against the Yankees.

Fellow right-hander Luis Gil , who has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six starts, will pitch on Saturday for the Yankees. Gil took a no- decision in a 3-2 loss to the host Chicago White Sox on Sunday. He allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings to match his longest outing this season.

Gil was recovering from a strained lat when the Yankees met Toronto earlier this season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA in three career appearances against the Blue Jays.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.