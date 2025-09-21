OXFORD, Ohio — Ramon Villela kicked a 23-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to lift UNLV to a 41-38 win over Miami on Saturday. UNLV's only lead comes on last-second Ramon Villela field goal for 41-38 win over Miami (OH)

A dropped snap on a 58-yard field goal attempt foiled Miami's attempt to tie and the Rebels intercepted the desperation heave has time ran out.

UNLV was down 24-10 at halftime but opened the second half with a pair of long drives to tie the game. Then Keith Reynolds had a 100-yard kickoff return straight up field untouched on the right harshmarks to put the RedHawks back on top. Two snaps later Corban Hondru snagged a tipped Anthony Colandrea pass and went 47 yards to make it 38-24. It was the second interception thrown by Colandrea, who threw for 293 yards and two scores, marking the first time UNLV had more than one turnover in 18 games.

Miami had only three offensive snaps in the third quarter. Colandrea then directed a 17-play, 87-yard drive that stretched into the fourth quarter, finishing with a 9-yard pass to Taeshaun Lyons. Following a shanked punt, the Rebels went 49 yards, tying the game on a 1-yard run by Keyvone Lee with 6:50 left.

Miami reached the red zone on a 21-yard run by Kenny Tracy but Jaheem Joseph punched the ball out on the tackle and Marsel McDuffie recovered for the Rebels on their 17 with 2:31 to play. UNLV covered 78 yards on nine plays for the winning field goal.

Aamaris Brown had a 67-yard pick-six for UNLV's only score in the first half and Miami quarterback Dequan Finn did not return after that turnover early in the second quarter. Finn threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Henry Hesson threw for 134 and a score.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.