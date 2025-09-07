Billy Napier to be fired? Gators coach addresses USF loss in press conference; 'It's my responsibility...'

The Florida Gators suffered a stunning 18–16 loss to South Florida on Saturday, and head coach Billy Napier didn’t shy away from the blame. Head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators took full responsibility for team's loss against South Florida.(Getty Images via AFP)

In his post-game press conference, Napier addressed the team’s mistakes and took full responsibility for the loss.

“I think that we can do much better, we can coach better, we can play better. Obviously I don't like these any more than our fans do...We have to do much better. The red zone mistakes and penalties were unacceptable. We had opportunities to put the game away, but we didn't execute. Credit to USF—they played hard and made plays when it mattered. But this falls on us, on me as the head coach. We need to fix this fast,” he said.

Also Read: ‘I am not the Phillies Karen’: Cheryl Richardson-Wagner issues statement amid ball snatching row

‘Fire Billy Napier’

While Napier owned the defeat, Florida fans were far less forgiving, with many taking to social media to call for his firing.

One person wrote, “I didn’t have a bet on this game so I say this objectively. The way Billy Napier just handled the final 3 minutes of this loss is a fireable offense. Absolute incompetence.”

Another commented, “Billy Napier should be fired tonight. He is completely incompetent. He’s gotten every decision wrong. I’ve never seen a worse coach in the history of this program.”

A third person wrote, “There was only one person on planet earth that thought Napier did not need to hire an OC, and that was Billy himself. Every last ounce of this is on him at this point.”

Another fan expressed, “Fire Billy Napier tonight. Tomorrow. Just do it before Monday. He's not the guy. This team is undisciplined. The offense sucks. Billy has no fire. End his tenure and move on. This is unacceptable.”