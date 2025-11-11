Lane Kiffin already has his name tied to multiple college football openings and can now add an NFL vacancy to the list of jobs he may have available should he leave Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin early favorite to be Giants' next coa

Kiffin was installed as the early favorite by at least one sportsbook shortly after the New York Giants fired Brian Daboll on Monday. Kiffin's name has already been linked to openings at SEC rivals Florida and LSU.

The Giants' opening may present a unique draw for Kiffin. In addition to the allure of the NFL's biggest media market, the Giants have handed the reigns of their offense to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who played for Kiffin at Ole Miss.

New York is expected to seek an offensive-minded head coach to help with Dart's development.

The next shortest odds belong to current Commandeers offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who helped Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels earn NFL Rookie of the Year honors in 2024.

Kiffin and Kingsbury would also bring previous NFL head coaching experience to the gig Kiffin having led the Raiders from 2007-08 and Kingsbury the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-22.

In all, the sportsbook is providing odds on 30 potential candidates. It goes from the favorites down to longshot odds for Eli Manning, the Giants' two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback who retired after the 2019 season.

GIANTS NEXT COACH ODDS* Lane Kiffin Kliff Kingsbury Jesse Minter Klint Kubiak Jeff Hafley Jon Gruden Jason Garrett Joe Brady Mike McCarthy Bill O'Brien John Harbaugh Mike McDaniel Steve Sarkisian Bill Belichick Brian Flores Mike Kafka Matt Nagy Mike LaFleur Lincoln Riley Robert Saleh Steve Spagnuolo Marcus Freeman Chris Shula Kevin Patullo Matt Campbell Arthur Smith David Shaw Drew Petzing Todd Monken Eli Manning *BetOnline.ag odds provided for entertainment purposes only.

The Giants retained general manager Joe Schoen, who ownership believes has assembled a good nucleus of young talent that includes Dart and injured rookie running back Cam Skattebo. Schoen will lead the search for the next head coach.

New York sits at 2-8, with Kafka taking over for Daboll on an interim basis.

"We feel like Joe has assembled a good young nucleus of talent, and we look forward to its development," Giants president John Mara said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the results over the past three years have not been what any of us want. We take full responsibility for those results and look forward to the kind of success our fans expect." Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.