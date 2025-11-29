Jalen Hurts makes brutal mistake vs Bears; Eagles fans left frustrated; ‘so incapable’

Jalen Hurts was reportedly booed by fans for his performance. (Reuters) Jalen Hurts made a mistake in not spotting teammate Dallas Goedert who could have scored a touchdown as the Philadelphia Eagles trail to Chicago Bears. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts caught a lot of flak during the NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Friday for a mistake he made. Hurts had teammate Dallas Goedert open for a touchdown but the 27-year-old did not see him.

A photo from the moment he made the mistake has been shared online.

Eagles trail 3-10 to the Bears at the time of writing, and have only managed three points in their last 12 drives dating back to the loss against the Cowboys. Understandably, Hurts' error has left Eagles fans frustrated.

Eagles fans react to Jalen Hurts' error

Several fans expressed frustration with Hurts after the mistake during the match. One person commented, “jalen hurts you are not josh allen lil bro, you cannot make throws like that.”

Another added, “We gotta blame @JalenHurts at some point we can’t keep sayin it’s the coaches / play calls … missin wide open throws .” A third person remarked, “Jalen Hurts is so incapable that 3rd down vs pressure was abysmal.”

An angry fan analyzed the gameplay further and said “On the bad throw to DeVonta Smith that ended the drive, Jalen Hurts also missed a wide open Dallas Goedert for a TD. I’ve defended him a lot this season. But that was one of the worst halves of football I’ve seen him play. He has to start producing.”

Hurts' errors in the first half reportedly also led to the Eagles fans booing the reigning Super Bowl MVP. A fan remarked “Jalen hurts being this inaccurate is the reason ppl are blaming Kevin patullo for how the offense looks.”

Jalen Hurts 2025 stats

Hurts' 2025 NFL season stats for the Eagles include 2,284 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, 8 rushing touchdowns, and 1 interception in 11 games played.