‘Jalen Hurts injured?’: Eagles fans' only possible explanation for flop-show vs Rams; Nick Sirriani booed

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles' offense just flopped against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. They trailed the visitors 14-26 at the time of writing this story. Head coach Nick Sirriani was even booed and fans were simply confused. ‘Is Hurts injured?’ one person asked in a now-viral tweet. Jalen Hurts #1 hands off the ball to Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams (Getty Images via AFP)

“Aj brown usage is atrocious. Does jalen hurts have an undisclosed injury? He suddenly doesnt know how to throw a ball?” another fan added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

No, Hurts is not injured. The Eagles' QB was strip-sacked by Jared Verse on the team's second play from scrimmage in the second half. The play ultimately led to a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford.

On second-and-7 at the Philadelphia 13, Jared Verse charged from Jalen Hurts’ right side and delivered a strip-sack, knocking the ball loose. Linebacker Nate Landman scooped it up at the Eagles’ 10-yard line, setting up a prime scoring chance for the Rams.

Wasting no time, Matthew Stafford rolled right on the very next snap and found Kyren Williams wide open for a 10-yard touchdown.

By half-time, it the Rams took a significant lead and the game looked done and dusted. Fans showed their frustration by booing Nick Sirriani.

“Heavy boos right now at the stadium for this offense. In Nick Sirianni's first preseason, there were boos at halftime of one of the games. He got in the car afterwards and asked his wife, “Can you believe that they were booing us at halftime of the second preseason game?” ”What did you give them to cheer about?" she answered. That applies to the past few offensive drives," The Athletic's Zach Berman tweeted.

“i genuinely havent wanted to turn off a game this bad since the 2023 wild card round,” another fan posted.