Michigan neurosurgeon explains why migraines tend to hit women harder than men: ‘Often worsen right before a period…’

Do you struggle with nasty migraines - the kind that strike harder just before your period and make even a simple headache feel unbearable? You’re not imagining it. Women often experience more intense migraine pain than men, largely because hormonal fluctuations can heighten the brain’s sensitivity to pain. These changes can aggravate symptoms around menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause, making every attack feel that much worse. Migraine pain can vary in intensity according to hormonal fluctuations. (Unsplash)

Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon at the Michigan Neurosurgery Institute, specialising in multidisciplinary neurosurgery and pain management, with over a decade of experience, has explained why migraines tend to hit women harder.

In an Instagram video posted on November 27, the neurosurgeon outlines how hormonal changes influence the brain’s processing of pain and shares five tips to help women manage migraine symptoms more effectively.

Women process pain differently

Dr Jagannathan states that shifts in hormonal functioning can alter the way the brain processes pain, which is why hormonal fluctuations often cause women to experience pain differently. He explains, “Fluctuations in oestrogen - during the menstrual cycle, after pregnancy, during perimenopause, and even postpartum - directly affect the brain’s pain pathways, blood vessels, and neurotransmitters. That’s why migraines often worsen right before a period, improve during pregnancy, or spike around menopause.”

The neurosurgeon also notes that women tend to have more sensitive trigeminal pathways - the system responsible for migraine pain - which is why they often experience more severe migraine symptoms.

What you need to know

Migraines are a neurological condition, not an overreaction.

You’re not imagining the patterns - hormones truly impact your symptoms.

Untreated, frequent migraines can increase sensitivity over time, making episodes easier to trigger.

How to manage symptoms?

Dr Jagannathan outlines the following methods to reduce migraine symptoms based on his experience with patients:

1. Stable sleep keeps pain pathways calmer.

2. Consistent eating patterns prevent blood sugar fluctuations that trigger attacks.

3. Hydration and electrolytes reduce vascular irritation.

4. Managing stress response (even small daily habits) lowers migraine frequency.

5. For many women, understanding their hormonal cycle is the key to predicting and preventing attacks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.