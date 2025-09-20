‘India-US will find common ground’: New Jersey governor Phil Murphy optimistic on Trump tariffs

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy expressed optimism that India and the United States will reach a common ground on the tariffs imposed on Indian goods, including an additional penalty linked to India’s purchases of discounted Russian crude. Governor of New Jersey, US, Philip D Murphy speaks during the Public Affairs Forum of India's Annual Conclave, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

Murphy, a Democrat visiting India, referred to the US-India relationship as “one of the most important relationships in the world” and stressed the significance of maintaining strong ties even during challenging times, reported news agency ANI.

Murphy highlighted the deep sub-national relationship between New Jersey and India. He acknowledged the complexities of the current trade environment but remained hopeful.

“The sub-national relationship between New Jersey and India is so important. It's easy to be here when times are good. It's a lot harder to be here when times are a little choppy. By the way, I'm not a tariff guy. I accept Russia is an aggressor nation, and they need to be squeezed, period... I'm an optimist that we'll find some kind of common ground,” the news agency quoted Murphy as saying.

He added that while Russia should face consequences for its actions in Ukraine, the US must ensure this does not harm its relationship with India. “I think there was a lot of pushback. I'm not sure it was just by Democrats. This Democrat is in Delhi right now, and that's not by accident.

“Russia deserves what's coming at them. But there's got to be a way where you could do it without breaking down one of the most important relationships in the world for us... I'm not sure the pushback was along partisan lines, but I do think we're in a cooler heads or prevailing mode,” Murphy added.

The comments come amid ongoing negotiations for an interim India-US trade deal. In July, President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, with hopes of an agreement that could have prevented higher tariffs.

A few weeks later, he added another 25 per cent, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India’s continued imports of Russian oil. The full 50 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 27.

US student visa concerns

Murphy also addressed challenges related to US student visas for Indian nationals. “We also need to find a more common ground as it relates to visas, particularly student visas... There are over 2,000 Indian students awaiting their visas. So that's another challenge that we have to work through. I believe we will. That won't be overnight, is my guess,” he said.

He noted that new administrations often take early extreme measures before returning to a balanced approach. “When new regimes come in, they often over-correct. They go to an extreme early on, and then they revert to the mean over time. I pray and believe that that will happen here... We have to get the student visa process more ironed out,” Murphy added.

