Fatal pedestrian crash causes massive traffic delays near Lincoln Tunnel in New Jersey; advisory issued

A pedestrian was tragically killed on Route 495 in New Jersey during the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in a traffic jam at the Lincoln Tunnel, ABC7 reported. Tragedy struck on Route 495 in New Jersey where a pedestrian was killed, leading to significant traffic jams at the Lincoln Tunnel.(REUTERS)

The incident occurred on the westbound lane at Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.

Traffic departing from the Lincoln Tunnel was observed being redirected onto local streets.

Inbound traffic to New York City was congested all the way back on Route 3 near the Meadowlands due to rubbernecking.

Delays were further intensified by the closure of the express bus lane, which caused buses to mix with regular traffic.

Commuters have been advised to utilize the George Washington Bridge as an alternative.

The reason for the crash is currently being investigated.

North Jersey sees traffic nightmare after first snow of the season

The winter weather that made its initial appearance of the season in the northernmost counties of New Jersey on Tuesday morning resulted in an unforeseen traffic crisis.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow predicted a possibility of snow showers early Tuesday morning, a forecast that turned out to be accurate. The National Weather Service indicated that 1.4 inches of snow accumulated in Sussex, while up to 0.2 inches was recorded in Butler, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Morris, and Vernon.

Coupled with some of the coldest temperatures of the season, which dipped into the 20s, the snowfall was sufficient to cover the roads in Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties. Bob Williams from New Jersey Fast Traffic reported that Route 23 was significantly affected by snow and black ice, which he described as an unwelcome surprise leading to hazardous road conditions.

“Route 206 was closed in both directions near Stokes State Forest. Additionally, Route 23 was also shut down in Stockholm and West Milford,” Williams stated, as per New Jersey101.5.

Images posted in the Facebook group Route 23 Life depicted a solitary lane of traffic in Stockholm, where snow and ice on the roadway created challenges for movement without skidding. Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, R-Sussex, was one of the individuals ensnared in the traffic and mentioned that she informed DOT commissioner Francis (Fran) K. O’Connor regarding the prevailing conditions.