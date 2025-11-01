Julia Fox defends her blood-soaked Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume after internet calls it ‘disgusting’

Julia Fox has sparked outrage and controversy with her blood-spattered Jackie Kennedy costume for Halloween 2025. While attending a party on October 30, the actress dressed as Jackie Kennedy right after the assassination of her husband, President John F Kennedy. Though people have called her costume "disgusting, desperate, and dangerous,” she defended her attire choice. Julia Fox attends 'The Cursed Amulet' Halloween wearing a blood-soaked Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume. (Getty Images via AFP)

What did Julia Fox say?

In an edited social media post, she wrote, “I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’ The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation.”

She added, "Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance.”

JFK’s grandson slams Julia Fox:

In an X post, Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of JFK and Jackie Kennedy, spoke out criticising Fox. “Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous."

Social media is furious:

Many people in his replies agreed with his remarks. An individual wrote, “Dear Jack, I'm so sorry she was incredibly rude, insensitive and heartless. The doubling-down was disgusting, too. May you and your Mother continue to know that most of us support you and believe you should always be treated with dignity. Our continuing condolences.”

Another posted, “I am truly sorry anyone would consider that an appropriate costume. Disgusting, cruel, and tasteless.”