Lincoln Tunnel traffic chaos: Massive delays in both directions for morning commute into New York City

Commuters faced major delays as parts of the Lincoln Tunnel remained closed on Thursday morning amid a crash investigation. The delays were witnessed for both inbound and outbound traffic, CBS News reported. Since 1:30 AM (local time), a police investigation was being conducted on the outbound side of the Lincoln Tunnel's Helix. A crash investigation led to parts of the Lincoln Tunnel being closed for hours.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Lincoln Tunnel delays: What to know?

Due to the ongoing investigation, several lanes of the 495 Helix moving into New Jersey remained shut. As per Pix11, only a single lane remained open that was heading towards New York City.

As per CBS News, the delays stretch to the New Jersey Turnpike as well as onto Route 3.

Among the outbound lanes, two were opened back at around 7:30 AM (local time), but passengers continued to face delays.

Due to the crash, NJ Transit buses moving towards the Port Authority Bus Terminal witnessed major traffic delays of up to 30 minutes more than the usual time.

In a post on social media, the Port Authority informed that officials are diverting the New Jersey-bound traffic towards the Hoboken Tunnel.

“NJ TRANSIT bus tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ TRANSIT rail service,” it wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, a police official was seen taking a vehicle bumper into custody from the roadway's westbound side. Several areas at this location have evidence markers, Pix11 reported.

As of now, it remains unclear when the traffic will be back to normal.

Several people on Thursday took to social media to highlight hours-long delays and gridlock due to the major incident at the Lincoln Tunnel.

Lincoln tunnel chaos: Alternate routes

Those planning to travel via the Lincoln Tunnel to reach their desired destinations are advised to take alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

According to Fox5, people can use the Holland Tunnel, which is witnessing delays of around 10-15 minutes. Another possible route is via the George Washington Bridge, which is experiencing delays of nearly 30 minutes.

