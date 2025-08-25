Zohran Mamdani serves chai as prize at end of NYC scavenger hunt

Zohran Mamdani’s scavenger hunt drew hundreds of enthusiasts to the streets of New York City on Sunday. The New York City mayoral frontrunner announced the hunt Sunday in a video titled “Game On”, where he was filmed eating the same brand and flavour of potato chips that a campaign aide for Mayor Adams allegedly stuffed with money and handed to a reporter last week. Zohran Mamdani meets participants of the scavenger hunt at Little Flower cafe in Astoria on August 24, 2025 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

“I’ve got something to hide. A lot of things, in fact,” said Mamdani, munching on the potato chips as he announced the scavenger hunt.

A Zcavenger hunt in NYC

The hunt started outside the Society of Saint Tammany in Union Square, according to a report in The New York Post. Contestants were tasked with following “a series of clues, all related to a very particular theme in New York City history,” Mamdani said. The hunt concluded at a final location, where a prize awaited, though he promised it would not be cash.

The hunt proved so popular that volunteers ran out of cue cards for participants.

On X, participants used the hashtag #ZcavengerHunt as they moved from one location to the next with the help of their clues.

The final prize

Participants who made it to the end received a token prize – a cup of chai and a photo with Mamdani.

“While a photo and a chai was technically the prize at the end I think its important to point out that no one was really in it for a prize, the real takeaway was a great day exploring the city with everyone,” wrote X user Sarah Mia, who called it an enjoyable experience.

“Also at the end was QR codes to see what else to do in Astoria (including restaurant recommendations) and ways to get involved with the campaign. I just think it was both a smart campaign activity and a very enjoyable thing for anyone who got to join,” she added.

Another participant shared a photograph with the strawberry chai tea she got as the prize.

Mamdani supporter Jeremy Wilcox wrote: “The prize? A photo and a meet with the candidate himself (obviously), and a free iced chai (which Mamdani has said in interviews is his favorite drink in the neighborhood).”

Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani is the son of noted filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He had earlier hosted “Chai with Zohran” sessions throughout his campaign in an effort to connect with voters.