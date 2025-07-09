Lincoln Tunnel status: NYC Port Authority Bus Terminal closed after car fire, causing traffic delays

A car fire at the Lincoln Tunnel in New Jersey caused massive traffic delays in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.
A car fire at the Lincoln Tunnel in New Jersey caused massive traffic delays in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon. In a post on the X account of the Lincoln Tunnel, the tunnel management authorities said that the Tunnel to New York has a delay of 60 minutes due to the closure. However, drivers struck in the tunnel shared that the tunnel has now reopened after the massive car fire.
A video shared by a driver who reported being stuck in the Lincoln Tunnel for over an hour showed that traffic has now started moving in the tunnel.