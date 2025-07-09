Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Lincoln Tunnel status: NYC Port Authority Bus Terminal closed after car fire, causing traffic delays

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 05:02 AM IST

A car fire at the Lincoln Tunnel in New Jersey caused massive traffic delays in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

A car fire at the Lincoln Tunnel in New Jersey caused massive traffic delays in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon. In a post on the X account of the Lincoln Tunnel, the tunnel management authorities said that the Tunnel to New York has a delay of 60 minutes due to the closure. However, drivers struck in the tunnel shared that the tunnel has now reopened after the massive car fire.

Representational image.(unsplash)
Representational image.(unsplash)

A video shared by a driver who reported being stuck in the Lincoln Tunnel for over an hour showed that traffic has now started moving in the tunnel.

Here's the video:

The story is being updated.

