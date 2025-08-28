Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can spot the hidden cat in ten seconds

Optical illusions have become the latest craze on the internet. A new brain teaser that has stumped Reddit is all about finding a cat. The challenge requires players to spot the animal in less than 10 seconds. Only those with high IQ and sharp vision may be able to solve this brain teaser in the allotted time. Optical illusion: Many players may find it tough to spot the cat.(Screengrab/Reddit)

Optical illusion: Find the hidden cat

The photo was shared on the subreddit r/FindTheSniper by an account named 3pdl. The optical illusion shows a crowd, with faces packed in every portion of the photo. Somewhere in this sea of people is a lone hidden cat. This challenge is perfect for players who want to test their observation skills.

Optical illusion: Hint

The brain teaser may prove to be difficult for even pro players to solve in 10 seconds. The number of details in the photo makes it tough for players to single out the cat. Hint: The animal is located on the left side of the image.

Optical illusion: Answer

The cat is hidden on the bottom left side of the photo. It is sandwiched between a woman in a red headband and another in a hijab. If you focus on the space between the two women, you will be able to see the face of a cat.

Optical illusion: How Reddit users reacted

Many people said it took them a while to spot the cat. “I found it but it took me much longer than usual. This was a good one!” a user wrote.

Another commented that the picture was “too blurry” for them.

An account responded, “Interestingly, it was blurriness that did it for me. I noticed that it's a patterned image, so I turned it sideways, crossed my eyes to overlap the identical images, and looked for especially blurry areas where the pattern had a discrepancy. I'm actually kind of blown away that it worked.”

Optical illusions are all about testing one’s observation skills. If you failed to solve this one, you can improve your problem-solving abilities by trying out more such challenges.

FAQs

Where is the cat in this optical illusion?

The cat is hidden in the bottom-left of the image, between a woman in a hijab and another in a headband.

Why is this optical illusion difficult to solve?

There are a lot of details in the photo, which make it tough to pick a single one (the face of the cat) out in a limited amount of time.

How do I get better at solving optical illusions?

Regularly playing such challenges can help your brain spot patterns more quickly and think of out-of-the-box solutions.