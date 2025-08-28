Optical illusion: Watch this video for 15 seconds and feel your eyes being tricked. Can you figure out why this happens?

Optical illusions are visual tricks that make your brain see something different from reality. They happen when the brain misinterprets information received from the eyes. Sometimes, an object may look bigger, smaller, moving, or even bending, even though it is perfectly still. Optical illusions are the result of your brain misreading visual signals.(@dance-e7c/YouTube)

The colours, patterns, shapes, and contrasts all play a part in confusing our perception. Even a simple black and white design can make the brain see movement or depth where there is none.

Here’s such an optical illusion shared by (@dance-e7c) on YouTube, which has caught attention online.

Check out the illusion here

What is the optical illusion all about:

For 15 seconds, viewers watch a series of black and white patterns. As they focus on the video, the shapes appear to move and shift. Even after looking away from the screen, many people continue to see the objects moving for a short while, leaving a hypnotic effect.

Can you figure out why your eyes keep seeing motion even after looking away?

“A design concept that leverages the stark contrast of black and white to create a hypnotic effect, which is called Monochrome Hypnosis,” the caption of the post reads.

Here's how people reacted to this optical illusion

Many viewers were fascinated and surprised by the effect, with some saying it felt hypnotic.

One of the users, Kayla Verma, commented, “That made me look like my room was slowly shrinking.”

A second user, Tarun Singh, commented, “This worked even though my brother looked like he was giving the side eye.”

“I watched it twice, and my floor looked like it was moving,” another user commented.