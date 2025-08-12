Optical illusion: Only 1 of 10 people can find the odd word in 12 seconds

Optical illusions are spreading like wildfire on the internet. Solving optical illusions offers numerous benefits, including improved concentration. If you love brain teasers, we have just the challenge for you to test your observation skills. From this grid of 202s, you have to locate 2O2. While it might sound easy, the challenge is to get it done in no more than 12 seconds. Can you find the 2o2 in the grid?

Optical illusion: Find the 2O2 in the grid

Optical illusions are a great exercise for people who want to excel in creative thinking and spontaneous judgment. It allows you to be patient and sharp at the same time. In this given optical illusion, 202 seems to occupy every single box of the grid. But a 2O2 is somewhere discreetly hidden. All you have to do is find 2O2 in just 12 seconds.

Optical illusion: Answer

Although a challenge like this might initially seem child’s play to many, it is pretty time-consuming since 2O2 and 202 are highly identical. As a result, the observer must scan every row and column diligently. The key is to remain calm and not lose track of your observation.

You need not worry if your attempts have resulted in failure. Just divert your attention to the 12th column and the 8th row of the grid. Do you see 2o2 now? If you enjoy this viral brain teaser, do share it with your friends.

FAQs

Where is 2o2 located in the optical illusion?

2o2 is in the 12th column and 8th row.

Why is it difficult for people to find 2o2 in this viral optical illusion?

As 2O2 and 202 are super identical, it is hard for people to find 2O2 in the optical illusion.

What are the benefits of solving optical illusions?

Solving optical illusions leads to improved concentration and better observation skills. It strengthens your cognitive agility, making you a smarter person.

How can I solve optical illusions competently?

To solve optical illusions competently, you should regularly take part in these challenges. Learn to expect the unexpected and think outside the box.