‘Trump has betrayed the American people,’ POTUS U-turn on H1-B visa fumes MAGA

President Donald Trump's support for H-1B visas, which are utilized to import skilled foreign labor into the United States, incited outrage among social media users in his MAGA movement, who charged him with betrayal and claimed he has become disconnected from their views.

The core of Trump's “America First” policy has involved a stringent crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration, which he claims has jeopardized the economic security and public safety of Americans.

Any shift in his stance on immigration would represent a significant departure from the MAGA movement that played a crucial role in securing his election to the White House on two occasions.

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump stated that H-1B visas are essential because it is necessary to “bring in talent.” When Ingraham countered by asserting that the U.S. possesses ample domestic talent, Trump responded, "No, you don't."

Trump elaborated, saying, “You don't have certain talents” and emphasized that “people have to learn.” He remarked, “You cannot simply take individuals from an unemployment line and declare, 'I will place you in a factory, and we will manufacture missiles.'” He further noted, “It does not function that way.”

Trump faces MAGA backlash

Savanah Hernandez, a MAGA influencer and contributor to the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, described Trump's remarks as “disheartening” in a post on X.

Hernandez expressed, “Trump must step out of his bubble and return to the ground to listen to the American people who elected him to serve us.” She added, “His H-1B comment illustrates how disconnected he has become from his base.”

The account known as “ChiefTrumpster” on X disseminated a video featuring Trump's remarks, stating: “Not good. We need to be prioritizing American students and workers—replacing us isn’t the answer!”

Matt Morse, a content creator and commentator aligned with the “America First” movement, described the interview as “catastrophic for Trump”.

“Whoever is advising Trump in his inner circle that we require an increase in H-1B visas, 50-year mortgages, and 600,000 Chinese students must be TERMINATED IMMEDIATELY,” Morse wrote on X. “AMERICA FIRST.”

In a subsequent tweet, Morse said: “I am among the most prominent pro-Trump commentators in the country. Each month, I receive tens of millions of views discussing Trump's America First agenda.”

“And right now, I'm absolutely f****** beyond P***** OFF that tonight, as a justification for H-1B visas, Trump said that Americans don't 'have talent.' Absolutely unreal.”

Evan Kilgore, a self-described American nationalist, called it a betrayal.

“Donald Trump has betrayed the American people over some H-1B Indians,” Kilgore said in a post on X. “It's so over.”