Laid-off H-1B employee draws MAGA backlash after seeking online guidance, ‘Buy one-way plane ticket to India’

H-1B visas have recently emerged as a significant subject of debate. With the introduction of the $100,000 application fee and assertions from some Americans that H-1B visa holders are occupying their positions, this matter has attracted considerable attention. The H-1B visa debate escalates as a user on Team Blind discusses being laid off. (Unsplash)

On Team Blind, a user recounted their challenging experience after being terminated while holding an H-1B visa. The post states, “I was laid off on H-1B. What should I do? I just found out that I have been dismissed. I am on H-1B.”

“I would like to know if anyone here can provide any guidance from the visa standpoint. What should I be mindful of regarding the laid-off-on-H1B situation? Is there anything I should consider while applying or interviewing for jobs (again from a visa perspective)? When should I begin the B1/B2 COS process? Thank you for your assistance,” the user added. HT.com has not independently verified the claims made in the post.

Job cuts in US

In October 2025, the United States saw a significant surge in job losses, marking the highest number of layoffs for that month in over two decades. As reported by the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, American companies declared 153,074 job reductions, representing an increase of 183% compared to September's 54,064 and a rise of 175% relative to October 2024.

H-1B visa holder post garners MAGA attention: ‘Return to your country’

Meanwhile, several people reacted to the post, with MAGA supporters asking the user to go back. One individual remarked, “Return to your country of origin.” Another user highlighted that your forebears came to this nation, which is how you obtained citizenship. Asking the poster to refrain from being overly dramatic, the comment added, “You were simply born in this country, your ancestors were the ones who went through all the struggles. As an American, you should respect the hard work of others, especially the legal immigrants who are working very hard.”

A third person asked if the user is considering purchasing a “one-way plane ticket to India”. The job market has significantly diminished, and Americans are struggling to secure employment as well, one more person reacted, adding that the standards for hiring at Google are no longer what they used to be. “Go home and you will be a star in your home country.”