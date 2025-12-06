Florida doctor says '95% of cancer patients are missing this'; her warning may shock you

Cancer remains one of the major health concerns in the United States and around the world. An estimated 2,041,910 new cases were expected to be diagnosed in the country this year, while 618,120 cancer-related deaths were projected to occur, as per the National Cancer Institute. Despite this, Dr Dawn Mussallem has claimed that about 90 percent of cancer patients in the US are not getting the recommended vegetables and fruits. Dr Dawn Mussallem is a double board-certified physician at Mayo Clinic and a stage 4 breast cancer survivor.(YouTube)

Dr Mussallem, a physician at Mayo Clinic and a stage 4 breast cancer survivor, discussed this with Mel Robbins on her October 23 podcast.

What to know about cancer diet

Dr Mussallem said that she conducted a study at her cancer center and found out that "95 percent of our patients aren't getting the recommended vegetables and fruits." She added, “Every day I come in, the majority of my patients at best, are getting two to three servings of vegetables and fruits a day."

She stated that the research reviewed data from another 24 to 26 studies. "What they showed us, is that people who had two or less servings of fruits and vegetables a day versus people who had five. Those people who had five had a 10 per cent reduction in dying from cancer, a 12 per cent reduction in dying from heart disease. There was another really fun fact. There was a 35 per cent reduction in dying from respiratory disease," Dr Mussallem said.

Mel then confirmed whether the doctor was citing the study to highlight that cancer patients are not getting the recommended daily amount of vegetable servings that they need and 90 percent of them are not doing it. Dr Mussallem replied, "All of America, 90 percent are not doing it. In my own cancer center, 95 percent."

She also provided the reason behind this, nothing that food insecurity had nothing to do with it. "I also looked at the food insecurity. It wasn't part of this population, so it was not driven by food insecurity. It's driven by busy lifestyles and the fact that we just don't make time," she said.

5 foods to help the body fight cancer

During the podcast, Dr Mussallem recommended five foods that can be vital for the body to fight cancer and promote long-term wellness. Among these include:

1. Berries

2. Purple sweet potatoes

3. Cruciferous vegetables (this includes broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts)

4. Beans and other fibre-rich plant foods

5. Soy and edamame

Dr Mussallem said that food works like medicine for people. She stated that they are "full of phytonutrients that help the body heal." "The body has such wisdom to repair itself, we just have to give it the right tools,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.