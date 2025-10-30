Doctor who survived stage 4 breast cancer shares 5 powerful foods that can help your body fight cancer: From berries to…

You’ve probably heard the phrase “you are what you eat,” but it’s more real than you think. The right foods can actually help your body ward off serious diseases. From colourful veggies to everyday kitchen staples, some ingredients are loaded with cancer-fighting compounds. Dr Mussallem reveals that specific foods, including soy and berries, can combat cancer risks.(Pexels)

Dr Dawn Mussallem, a double board-certified physician at Mayo Clinic and a stage 4 breast cancer survivor, shared in an October 23 podcast with American author Mel Robbins the top five foods that can help your body fight cancer and promote long-term wellness. (Also read: Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist says this superfruit 'is a blessing for your heart’ )

1. Berries

“Research on berries is so exciting, both for breast cancer prevention and for survivors,” says Dr Mussallem. “For every two servings a week, they can reduce the risk of breast cancer, and for survivors, lower the risk of dying from it by 25%.”

2. Purple sweet potatoes

“These purple sweet potatoes have about 150% more anthocyanins than berries,” she explains. “These powerful compounds help turn off tumour genes and activate tumour suppressor genes, essentially putting the brakes on cancer growth.”

3. Cruciferous vegetables (like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts)

“These are some of the most powerful vegetables when it comes to breast cancer,” Dr Mussallem says. “They contain an enzyme called myrosinase, which helps the body absorb their cancer-fighting nutrients more effectively. They also help transform estrogen into a form that doesn’t stimulate cell growth.”

4. Beans and other fibre-rich plant foods

“This is an amazing plant protein and you’re not just getting protein, you’re getting fibre,” she notes. “A massive study with 17 million person-years of data showed that fibre can reduce the risk of dying from any cause, heart disease, and even pancreatic cancer. Another review found that fibre can cut overall cancer risk by 22%.”

According to Dr. Mussallem, certain foods such as soy and berries can significantly reduce cancer risks.(Google Gemini)

5. Soy and edamame

“There are very few foods that, if you ever got breast cancer, can actually reduce your risk of dying, and edamame is one of them,” says Dr Mussallem. “Soy is also protective for the prostate and may reduce the risk of lung cancer. The American Cancer Society’s 2022 report showed soy can lower the risk of breast cancer recurrence by 25%.”

Dr Mussallem concludes by reminding us that food truly is medicine. “All these colourful fruits and vegetables are full of phytonutrients that help the body heal. The body has such wisdom to repair itself, we just have to give it the right tools.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.