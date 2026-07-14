I love sprucing up my space with artificial plants to add some much-needed greenery; here are 8 favourites I'd recommend (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → I'm convinced that every room looks better with a little greenery. The problem? Keeping real plants alive isn't always easy. Between hectic work schedules, frequent travel, inconsistent sunlight, and simply forgetting to water them (guilty), not every home is ideal for high-maintenance houseplants. That's where artificial plants come in. And before you imagine shiny plastic leaves from a decade ago, faux plants have come a long way. Many now feature real-touch leaves, natural colour variations, and textured trunks that make them surprisingly convincing. They're a simple way to make a room feel warmer, fresher, and more inviting, without worrying about watering schedules or plant care. If you're looking to give your home, office, balcony, or reading corner a quick makeover, these are some artificial plants I'd happily decorate my own space with. My favourite artificial plants to keep in your home

Bamboo has always been associated with calm, balance, and clean interiors, and this artificial version captures that aesthetic beautifully. Standing at three feet, it's large enough to make an impact without overwhelming a room. The real-touch leaves give it a surprisingly natural appearance, while the included pot means it's ready to style straight out of the box. It's perfect if you want to introduce greenery into compact apartments or workspaces without worrying about sunlight or watering. Where I'd place it: Beside a TV console or near the entrance. Vibe: Minimal, calming and contemporary.

2 . ARICK Decor 6Ft Variegated Ficus Tree Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

A tall artificial tree can completely transform an empty corner, and this six-foot ficus does exactly that. The white-and-green variegated leaves create depth and texture, making it look far more realistic than standard faux plants. Its generous height draws the eye upward, helping smaller rooms feel taller and more finished. Whether your home follows a modern, Scandinavian, or contemporary aesthetic, this statement piece blends in beautifully while adding a luxurious touch. Where I'd place it: Living room corner or home office. Vibe: Statement-making and elegant.

Few indoor plants create a holiday-like atmosphere quite like an areca palm. This five-foot artificial version delivers the same lush tropical appeal without the maintenance that real palms demand. The long arching fronds soften sharp interiors and instantly make a room feel brighter, warmer, and more inviting. It's especially effective in larger spaces where a single decorative element can tie the entire room together. Where I'd place it: Next to a sofa or large window. Vibe: Resort-inspired comfort.

If six-foot floor plants feel too overwhelming, this three-foot bamboo offers the same calming aesthetic in a more compact package. The realistic stems and dense foliage make it ideal for styling bedrooms, study corners, balconies, or even office cabins. It introduces greenery without demanding too much visual space, making it especially suitable for apartments and smaller homes where every corner counts. Where I'd place it: Bedroom corners, study spaces or work desks. Vibe: Clean, understated and versatile.

Monstera leaves have become one of the biggest home décor trends over the past few years, and for good reason. Their large split leaves instantly add personality and make any room feel thoughtfully styled. This artificial version recreates that iconic tropical look beautifully while requiring absolutely no maintenance. The included black planter keeps the overall design modern, making it easy to style alongside bookshelves, accent chairs or coffee tables. Where I'd place it: Reading nook or beside an accent chair. Vibe: Contemporary urban jungle.

Sometimes a room doesn't need more furniture, it simply needs more life. This full-bodied tropical plant is ideal for filling empty corners that often feel unfinished. The layered foliage creates volume and dimension, while the realistic leaves make it look surprisingly convincing from a distance. Whether you place it in your hallway, living room, balcony or office, it instantly softens the overall space and creates a welcoming atmosphere. Where I'd place it: Hallways, spacious balconies or living rooms. Vibe: Rich, leafy and inviting.

Bird of Paradise plants have become favourites among interior designers thanks to their dramatic banana-shaped leaves and sculptural silhouette. This artificial version brings that same luxury hotel aesthetic into your home without requiring bright sunlight or constant care. The large tropical leaves instantly create a statement and work beautifully in modern interiors that rely on clean lines and minimal furniture. It's the kind of décor piece that effortlessly becomes the focal point of a room. Where I'd place it: Beside a console table or in a bright living room corner. Vibe: Bold, tropical and designer-inspired.

If you're looking for something that fits comfortably into smaller spaces, this compact areca palm is an excellent option. At 110 cm tall, it adds enough greenery to brighten a room without dominating it. The realistic fronds and neat planter make it suitable for almost every corner of the home, from bedrooms and balconies to office cabins and guest rooms. It's also UV-resistant, making it a practical choice for semi-outdoor spaces. Where I'd place it: Office cabin, bedroom or covered balcony. Vibe: Fresh, effortless and timeless. My tips for decorating with artificial plants Choose varying heights to make your space feel more layered and natural.

Place taller plants in empty corners to instantly fill visual gaps.

Dust the leaves every couple of weeks to maintain their realistic appearance.

Pair faux plants with woven baskets, ceramic planters, or textured pots for a premium look.

Avoid placing every plant against a wall, mix them with bookshelves, side tables, and consoles for a more lived-in feel.

Mix artificial plants with fresh flowers occasionally to make the overall décor feel more organic.

Stick to realistic shades of green rather than overly bright foliage.

Less is often more, a few well-placed plants create a bigger impact than filling every corner. Artificial plants may not need sunlight or watering, but they do something equally important; they instantly make a space feel more welcoming. Whether you're decorating your first apartment, refreshing your work desk, or simply trying to bring a little greenery indoors, these picks offer an easy, low-maintenance way to transform your space. Similar stories for you: 5 things to keep in mind when purchasing a coffee machine for your home; my top 8 picks Modular furniture is changing the way we live at home, and here's why Five summer hues for interiors in 2026 that bring homes to life; an expert gives his insights

Artificial plants: FAQs Are artificial plants better than real plants for home décor? Artificial plants are ideal if you want a low-maintenance option. They don't require watering, sunlight, or pruning, while still adding greenery and visual appeal to your space. Can artificial plants be used outdoors? Some artificial plants are UV-resistant and suitable for covered balconies or patios. However, always check the product description before placing them in direct sunlight or heavy rain. How do you make artificial plants look realistic? Use decorative ceramic or woven planters, dust the leaves regularly, and mix plants of different heights and textures. Avoid overcrowding your space, as fewer well-placed plants often look more natural. Where should I place artificial plants at home? They work well in empty corners, beside sofas, near TV units, entryways, balconies, bookshelves, home offices, and reading nooks. Choose taller plants for floor corners and smaller ones for tables or shelves.