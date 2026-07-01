Modular furniture is changing the way we live at home, and here's why

Not too long ago, buying furniture was a simple task. You measured your room, picked a sofa, added a dining table and hoped everything would stay relevant for years. Today, homes tell a very different story. A dining table doubles up as a work desk, the living room hosts movie nights and video meetings, and the spare bedroom is anything but spare. A modular living room setup shows how flexible furniture can maximise space while adapting effortlessly to changing everyday home needs. (Canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Modern homes are expected to do a lot more than before, and the furniture inside them is keeping pace. According to Aishwarya Nair, Category Manager, Furniture at MagickHome, this shift has made modular furniture one of the biggest influences on contemporary interiors. "Five years ago, most homeowners bought furniture for the space they had. Today, they're buying furniture for the life they expect that space to support," says Nair. She adds that furniture is no longer expected to serve a single purpose for years. Instead, people want pieces that can adapt as life changes. Homes have become multitaskers The biggest reason behind the growing popularity of modular furniture is simple. Our homes are no longer designed for just one activity. The living room might be your office from Monday to Friday, your favourite spot for a family binge watch on Saturday, and a guest room when relatives come over. A child's bedroom may need space for toys today and a study corner a few years later. Instead of replacing furniture every time life changes, modular pieces allow homeowners to rearrange layouts, add new sections or make small changes that suit their current routine. It makes the entire home feel more practical without demanding a complete makeover.

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Every corner has to earn its place Space has become one of the most valuable parts of any home, especially in cities. Every square foot matters, which means furniture has to work harder than ever. That is changing the way people shop. Instead of choosing pieces based only on appearance, buyers are paying attention to functionality as well. Sofas with hidden storage, coffee tables that offer extra shelves and flexible seating arrangements are becoming everyday choices. The goal is no longer to fill a room with furniture. It is to make every piece useful. One size no longer fits everyone Every home has its own rhythm. A young couple working from home will use their space very differently from parents with school-going children. Someone living alone will have a completely different set of priorities compared to retired homeowners. That is exactly where modular furniture shines. Instead of forcing everyone into the same layout, these furniture systems allow people to choose configurations that suit their daily lives. Extra storage, different finishes, flexible seating and custom combinations make homes feel far more personal. It is less about following trends and more about creating spaces that genuinely work for the people living in them.

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