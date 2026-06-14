5 things to consider before buying furniture for your home office, and top picks to get you started

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With monsoon around the corner, do you plan to work more from your home office? Get ready to let the rain gods keep you indoors while you enjoy chai, pakoras and the occasional excuse to avoid stepping out. If your home office is still an equation you have not managed to solve, here's what can help.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
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To understand what really matters when buying furniture, HT Shop Now spoke to Maanoj Tomar, Founder of AFC Furniture Solutions. Having spent nearly two decades designing workspaces, he has seen firsthand what works and what becomes an expensive regret. As he puts it, "Creating a workspace is ultimately an investment in human capital."
Here are the five things he believes every buyer should keep in mind before investing in home office furniture.
5 things to keep in mind before buying home office furniture
1. Prioritise ergonomics
Your furniture should support your body, not leave you stretching and shifting every twenty minutes. Look for adjustability and proper back support.
2. Buy for your space
Measure your room before buying anything. Furniture that looks perfect in a showroom can quickly overwhelm a spare bedroom.
3. Pay attention to materials
Good materials are not just about durability. They can also contribute to a healthier indoor environment, especially when you spend hours working in the same room.
4. Think long term
Choose furniture that can adapt as your work requirements change. Modular pieces often offer more value over time.
5. Don't ignore cable management
Messy cables can make even the best workspace look chaotic. Furniture with built-in cable routing can make a huge difference.
My furniture buying checklist
Once you have the basics covered, these are the five furniture categories I would focus on first.
1. Office chair
What to Look For
Why It Matters
Adjustable seat height
Better sitting posture
Lumbar support
Reduces back strain
Adjustable armrests
Supports shoulders and wrists
Breathable material
More comfortable in humid weather
Smooth mobility
Easier movement around the workspace
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2. Work desk
What to Look For
Why It Matters
Suitable desk height
Improves comfort
Large enough work surface
Accommodates devices and accessories
Compact footprint
Fits comfortably in the room
Durable construction
Handles daily use
Cable management
Keeps the setup organised
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3. Storage unit
What to Look For
Why It Matters
Closed cabinets
Reduces clutter
Moisture-resistant materials
Useful during the monsoon
Easy access shelves
Improves organisation
Strong construction
Supports heavier items
Flexible layout
Adapts to changing needs
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4. Shelving system
What to Look For
Why It Matters
Modular design
Allows future expansion
Adjustable shelves
Accommodates different items
Strong weight capacity
Prevents sagging
Compact dimensions
Saves space
Easy assembly
Simplifies setup
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5. Multi-purpose furniture
What to Look For
Why It Matters
Multiple functions
Better value for money
Space-saving design
Ideal for smaller homes
Durable fittings
Handles regular use
Easy maintenance
Less effort to keep clean
Adaptability
Works as needs change
A good home office is not about filling a room with furniture. It is about choosing pieces that make work easier, more comfortable and more organised. With rainy days ahead and more time likely spent indoors, this might just be the perfect moment to finally build the workspace you've been putting off.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More