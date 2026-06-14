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    5 things to consider before buying furniture for your home office, and top picks to get you started

    Setting up a home office this monsoon? Here are five expert-backed tips and the furniture essentials worth investing in. 

    Published on: Jun 14, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

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    Green Soul Jupiter Pro | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty|Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism|4D Armrest|Adjustable Lumbar|High Back|GreyView Details...

    ₹9,989

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    The Sleep Company Stylux Premium Ergonomic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID seat | SpinePro Lumbar Support | Work, Home, Study | Adjustable Headrest & 4D Armrests | Free Installation| BlackView Details...

    ₹15,001

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    Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)View Details...

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    Green Soul Imperium Height Adjustable Table for Office Work | Everyday Ergonomic Desk with One Piece Top | Advance Memory Preset | 3 Year Warranty | Installation Provided (GreyOak,1100 x 600 Top)View Details...

    ₹16,990

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    Klaxon Computer Desk for Home Office with Keyboard Tray and Monitor Stand - 150 cm Workstation Table for Gaming, Study and Work, Engineered Wood and Metal Frame, Forest Dark, DIY InstallationView Details...

    ₹8,999

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    With monsoon around the corner, do you plan to work more from your home office? Get ready to let the rain gods keep you indoors while you enjoy chai, pakoras and the occasional excuse to avoid stepping out. If your home office is still an equation you have not managed to solve, here's what can help.

    A few smart furniture choices can transform your home office into a comfortable and productive workspace this monsoon. (canva.com)
    A few smart furniture choices can transform your home office into a comfortable and productive workspace this monsoon. (canva.com)
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal

    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.

    Career journey and experience
    Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.

    To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.

    Subject expertise
    With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.

    In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.

    Education and professional background
    Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.

    Editorial Philosophy
    I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

    Read moreRead less

    To understand what really matters when buying furniture, HT Shop Now spoke to Maanoj Tomar, Founder of AFC Furniture Solutions. Having spent nearly two decades designing workspaces, he has seen firsthand what works and what becomes an expensive regret. As he puts it, "Creating a workspace is ultimately an investment in human capital."

    Here are the five things he believes every buyer should keep in mind before investing in home office furniture.

    5 things to keep in mind before buying home office furniture

    1. Prioritise ergonomics

    Your furniture should support your body, not leave you stretching and shifting every twenty minutes. Look for adjustability and proper back support.

    2. Buy for your space

    Measure your room before buying anything. Furniture that looks perfect in a showroom can quickly overwhelm a spare bedroom.

    3. Pay attention to materials

    Good materials are not just about durability. They can also contribute to a healthier indoor environment, especially when you spend hours working in the same room.

    4. Think long term

    Choose furniture that can adapt as your work requirements change. Modular pieces often offer more value over time.

    5. Don't ignore cable management

    Messy cables can make even the best workspace look chaotic. Furniture with built-in cable routing can make a huge difference.

    My furniture buying checklist

    Once you have the basics covered, these are the five furniture categories I would focus on first.

    1. Office chair

    What to Look ForWhy It Matters
    Adjustable seat heightBetter sitting posture
    Lumbar supportReduces back strain
    Adjustable armrestsSupports shoulders and wrists
    Breathable materialMore comfortable in humid weather
    Smooth mobilityEasier movement around the workspace
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    2. Work desk

    What to Look ForWhy It Matters
    Suitable desk heightImproves comfort
    Large enough work surfaceAccommodates devices and accessories
    Compact footprintFits comfortably in the room
    Durable constructionHandles daily use
    Cable managementKeeps the setup organised
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    3. Storage unit

    What to Look ForWhy It Matters
    Closed cabinetsReduces clutter
    Moisture-resistant materialsUseful during the monsoon
    Easy access shelvesImproves organisation
    Strong constructionSupports heavier items
    Flexible layoutAdapts to changing needs
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    4. Shelving system

    What to Look ForWhy It Matters
    Modular designAllows future expansion
    Adjustable shelvesAccommodates different items
    Strong weight capacityPrevents sagging
    Compact dimensionsSaves space
    Easy assemblySimplifies setup
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    5. Multi-purpose furniture

    What to Look ForWhy It Matters
    Multiple functionsBetter value for money
    Space-saving designIdeal for smaller homes
    Durable fittingsHandles regular use
    Easy maintenanceLess effort to keep clean
    AdaptabilityWorks as needs change

    A good home office is not about filling a room with furniture. It is about choosing pieces that make work easier, more comfortable and more organised. With rainy days ahead and more time likely spent indoors, this might just be the perfect moment to finally build the workspace you've been putting off.

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    Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home

    The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More

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