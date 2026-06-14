5 things to consider before buying furniture for your home office, and top picks to get you started

With monsoon around the corner, do you plan to work more from your home office? Get ready to let the rain gods keep you indoors while you enjoy chai, pakoras and the occasional excuse to avoid stepping out. If your home office is still an equation you have not managed to solve, here's what can help. A few smart furniture choices can transform your home office into a comfortable and productive workspace this monsoon. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

To understand what really matters when buying furniture, HT Shop Now spoke to Maanoj Tomar, Founder of AFC Furniture Solutions. Having spent nearly two decades designing workspaces, he has seen firsthand what works and what becomes an expensive regret. As he puts it, "Creating a workspace is ultimately an investment in human capital."

Here are the five things he believes every buyer should keep in mind before investing in home office furniture.

5 things to keep in mind before buying home office furniture 1. Prioritise ergonomics Your furniture should support your body, not leave you stretching and shifting every twenty minutes. Look for adjustability and proper back support.

2. Buy for your space Measure your room before buying anything. Furniture that looks perfect in a showroom can quickly overwhelm a spare bedroom.

3. Pay attention to materials Good materials are not just about durability. They can also contribute to a healthier indoor environment, especially when you spend hours working in the same room.

4. Think long term Choose furniture that can adapt as your work requirements change. Modular pieces often offer more value over time.

5. Don't ignore cable management Messy cables can make even the best workspace look chaotic. Furniture with built-in cable routing can make a huge difference.

My furniture buying checklist

Once you have the basics covered, these are the five furniture categories I would focus on first.