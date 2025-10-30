Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist says this superfruit 'is a blessing for your heart’

You've probably enjoyed guava for its sweet, tangy taste but did you know it's also a powerhouse of nutrients? From glowing skin to better gut health, this humble fruit does it all. Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist from Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with over 10 years of experience, explained in his October 29 Instagram post the amazing health benefits of guava and why you should make it a regular part of your diet. (Also read: AIIMS gastrologist shares 3 simple tests that can ‘literally save your life’ and detect hidden health risks early ) One special fruit contains 4x vitamin c than oranges.

Why guava should be a part of your diet

"If guava got the same importance in our country as mangoes do, the entire nation would be free from vitamin C deficiency," says Dr Vatsya. “Did you know guava contains four times more vitamin C than an orange? It works wonders for your arteries, in fact, guava is a blessing for your heart.”

He further adds, “It's soluble fibre helps control cholesterol, while potassium keeps blood pressure stable. Guava is also rich in antioxidants that protect your heart cells from oxidative stress. For diabetic patients, it helps improve insulin sensitivity. It also reduces acidity and plays a role in protecting against ulcers.”



Dr Vatsya concludes by highlighting guava's rich antioxidant content. "Guava contains powerful antioxidants like flavonoids and lycopene, which help prevent cell damage and keep you healthy overall," he says.

Rich in flavonoids and lycopene, guava's antioxidants help prevent cell damage and support overall health.(Google Gemini)

What science says

According to a 2021 study published in the journal Foods, guava leaves are loaded with beneficial bioactive compounds like flavonoids and phenolics that contribute to a range of health benefits. The study found that guava leaves possess strong antioxidant, antidiabetic, antimicrobial, anticancer, lipid-lowering, and liver-protective properties, making them a promising natural remedy and functional food ingredient for promoting overall wellness and preventing lifestyle-related diseases.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.