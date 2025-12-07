Jay Kelly cast guide: From George Clooney and Adam Sandler to Laura Dern; a look at the actors in the film

Noah Baumbach’s latest drama, Jay Kelly, may look like a film about Hollywood glamour, but at its heart, it is a story about identity and relationships. The movie follows Jay Kelly (George Clooney), a movie star at a turning point in his life. It also takes a look at the people who surround Kelly and have supported him through success and failure. Jay Kelly features George Clooney, Adam Sandler and Laura Dern in the lead.(AP)

Here is a look at the detailed cast guide of Jay Kelly. The film is streaming on Netflix now.

George Clooney leads as Jay Kelly

At the center of the film is George Clooney, who plays Jay Kelly. Jay is a successful actor to see where he went wrong, especially as a father. When his daughter heads to Europe, Jay follows her, hoping to fix their strained bond before attending a film festival tribute in Italy.

Adam Sandler plays Ron Sukenick, the loyal agent

Beside him is Adam Sandler, starring as Ron Sukenick, Jay’s lifelong agent and closest friend. Ron is the person who has held Jay’s world together for decades, often putting his own family second. Sandler used his real-life industry experience to portray the character. He told Netflix’s Tudum, “I’ve met many Rons in my last 40 years of working. I’ve met a lot of nice people along the way who have helped me, thought of me, and put stuff aside in their lives to make sure that mine was going smoothly when I needed them.”

Laura Dern as Liz

Laura Dern plays Liz, Jay’s longtime publicist. She cares deeply for him but is often exhausted by his last-minute demands and personal chaos. Her character shows how fame impacts not only actors but the entire team behind them.

Billy Crudup as Timothy

Billy Crudup appears as Timothy, an old friend whose return forces Jay to confront painful memories. Their emotional scene together is one of the film’s most powerful moments.

Jay’s complicated family

The film explores Jay’s personal struggles through his daughters:

Riley Keough as Jessica, the older daughter who wants to improve their relationship but carries old hurts.

Grace Edwards as Daisy, the younger daughter whose European trip sparks the entire journey.

A strong supporting cast

The cast also includes Stacy Keach as Jay’s father, Jim Broadbent as the filmmaker who discovered him, and supporting roles from Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewson, Greta Gerwig, and Alba Rohrwacher.

Featuring an extraordinary cast, Jay Kelly tells a moving story about rediscovering what truly matters beyond fame, success, and the spotlight.